Agnes, a casual friend in college, was from another English speaking country. She was a student in that university for only a couple months and decided to go back home and get married. When she said good-bye, she said if I was ever in her country, to come see her and ‘knock her up’. The meaning of that phrase was not an invitation for intimacy but simply meant to knock on her door, to stop in and visit.
Once Darlene and I stopped at a diner in the Deep South. When the girl at the counter spoke to us, neither my wife nor I had the slightest idea what she was saying. Good thing the meals had numbers. Then when we were in line waiting for our order, a gentleman who was listening in on our conversation said to us, “You have the most wonderful accent. What part of Europe are you from?”
The point here is that even though in each case we spoke the same language and used the same words, the meanings of phrases, the accents, and local dialects made communication challenging. Even speaking the same words, a linguistic divergence was occurring and one had to be careful to take note of the context of the conversations in order to grasp the meaning.
When trying to decipher the true meanings of ancient languages, many of the same sorts of problems arise and are compounded by that fact that these are totally different languages that modern scholars are trying to put into English or some other modern language. But all languages now and in the past have the same general tendencies. Languages use metaphors and phrases that are completely different from the literal interpretations of individual words. The same word can have many different meanings and many different words can mean the same thing. So in order to understand what ancient people have written down, understanding the words is not enough. One must also understand the culture, the beliefs, the various metaphors and sayings, the prejudices of the authors, what was joking and what was serious, and the time period. The time period is especially important because any actively used language is not static; it evolves. Words change meaning, some words drop away, and new words are invented.
So the study of ancient languages is not an exact science. If the language is no longer spoken and/or the civilization no longer exists, scholars have very little to go on. Many of the ancient written words of the Sumerians, the Egyptians, and other extinct civilizations have been translated but we cannot know for certain all the cultural influences that came into play. We might say in some ways: ‘We are up s--- creek without a paddle.” (Let future archaeologists try to figure the true meaning of that one.)
Jesus spoke Aramaic, a common language of his rural homeland around Nazareth. It had a written version. But most writing of that time in that part of the world was written in ancient Greek. Greek was like English today, spoken as a first or second language by much of the educated world. That is why the New Testament was written in Greek. But then when the Jesus Message was Romanized, the ancient texts were translated into Latin, the language of the Romans. (Latin is no longer spoken by any country and is used almost exclusively in science, especially biology, because it no longer evolves.) For centuries, the Catholic Church conducted all their services in Latin, even though not one out of a thousand of the common folk understood what was being said. So then in 1611 under the reign of King James of England, the King James Version of the New Testament became the English translation.
During each of the many translations, certain words and phrases could not be translated exactly as the original meaning, so the new versions approximated or guessed at the true meaning of the old translations and it was passed along as fact. (This is called the ‘lost in translation’ bias.) Today, of course, we have several other English translations, some even translated into a modern contemporary style of speaking.
Before the invention of the printing press, all copies of the bible were done by monks by hand one letter at a time. Imagine if that was your job. How many mistakes might you make copying an entire book? A single wrong letter can change the entire meaning of a passage. The point here is that the New Testament went through many different translations beginning with the actual words that Jesus may (or may not) have spoken. There was ample opportunity for error and deliberate alterations. There was conscious editing of the early transcripts selecting only those that fit the desired narrative. Hundreds if not thousands of early Christian writings and oral histories, all accepted by at least some part of the new Jesus movement, were discarded by the developing Christian priesthood.
Since there is no other credible collaborating evidence or much known about the intricacies of ancient Aramaic and since Jesus himself left no written documents, what is read in the translations of translations of translations from one language and culture and political climate to another is problematic to say the least. It is hearsay, and would be inadmissible as valid evidence in any just and unbiased court of law.
To be continued…
