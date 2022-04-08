Once upon a time I had to explain to a person that the Flintstones cartoon is not an accurate depiction of early human history and that a vast span of tens of millions of years separated the last dinosaur from the human lineage, and so dinosaurs and humans did not exist at the same time. This left her devastated because it was against all she believed and also Dino the dogasaurus was her favorite character, but of course she was only eight years old. I steered her toward the natural history documentaries, which, to her credit, she found captivating. But a valid question would be: How do scientists arrive at that conclusion and how would one explain that understanding to someone who has never had or didn’t pay attention in an earth science or geology class? What scientific evidence and what logical thinking do experts use to make the determination?
Think of a hypothetical landfill in a valley that has been in more or less constant use for, say, a few thousand years following the establishment of a settlement of people nearby. Suppose this settlement existed sporadically up until modern times. Over time, multiple generations of people would come and go depositing all manner of refuse there, and each time they returned they would find the refuse covered in a thin layer of windblown sand and continue to use it. Then eventually the people left the area for good after the successive layers had built up to over fifty feet in depth and the place forgotten. But then archeologists stumble onto the site and begin to dig, carefully excavating a test trench down through the multiple layers all the way down to the earliest human arrivals, and document their findings along the way.
One of the most obvious and important realizations would be that the deeper they dig, the farther back in time they are investigating, i.e. deeper means older. They wouldn’t have to analyze any object to determine this (though they could), just the sequence of layers are sufficient to reach a logical conclusion. Different objects found in each layer would indicate how the culture had changed. The lowest layer might contain arrowheads and animal bones indicating a semi-nomadic culture. The layers above would gradually yield clues of a society becoming more agricultural. Bits of cloth might replace bits of animal skins for clothing. Evidence of the smelting and use of metals would come after that. The uppermost layers would contain evidence of a contemporary society complete with man-made toxic chemicals, broken electronic parts, and discarded plastic bags. The excavation would provide proof of the evolution of the society or at least the people living there. An important point would be that in the lowest hunter-gatherer portion one would not expect to find plastic bags, or bone jewelry in the upper most. Each layer would be like a time capsule provided by the inhabitants of the community. A general timeline could be established given an understanding of when the development of the successive technologies took place.
Geologists and paleontologists use similar reasoning when studying the naturally formed layers, layers that reach to great depth in some places, of sediment on Earth, which under extreme pressure and immense spans of time become sedimentary and then metamorphic rock. The deepest layers are the oldest (unless a process called folding has occurred) and each layer contains the ‘refuse’, animal and plant fossils, of organisms that existed when the layers formed. The geologic history of earth made available to scientists through the study of those layers (stratigraphy) has given rise to the Geologic time scale, (FMI see Wikipedia) which lists the eons, eras, and periods in Earth’s geologic past.
Logic tells us that organisms that lived together would leave fossil evidence together in the same layer and it would be absent from layers if the organisms had died out or had not yet evolved. This hypothesis is supported by evidence. For instance as just one example there have never been any modern mammal (including human) fossils found in the layer that corresponds to the time of dinosaurs, and there are no dinosaur fossils in the sedimentary layers of the Quaternary Period (modern geologic time).
Each layer also contains certain naturally occurring radioactive elements that are proven to be accurate time clocks and geologists utilize their unique properties to date the age of the various layers, thus scientists have established a time line back through the deep-time history of Earth. Besides geology, paleontology, biology, and stratigraphy, this analysis includes chemistry and geophysics. The study of astronomy adds further evidence of an ancient cosmos. This overlap of several different scientific disciplines, all arriving independently at the same conclusion, supports the validity of the scientific claim: The Flintstones and dinosaurs never met, or more to the point, dinosaurs became extinct tens of millions of years before the human lineage diverged from the rest of the primate line.
Is there a logical way to dispute this? Yes, by providing physical evidence of human fossilized remains or any mammal fossils from the Quaternary Period in the same rock layer as the fossilized remains of dinosaurs from the Mesozoic Era. That would be like finding a broken computer in the lowest hunter-gatherer layer of our hypothetical landfill and would certainly get the attention of the scientific community.
