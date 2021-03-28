Recently two scientists became embroiled in a bitter dispute over the final fate of the Universe. One said it would clearly end in fire as gravity would ultimately win against the outward expansion and all matter would eventually collapse back in on itself in a massive implosion of infinite density. The other proclaimed that the outward expansion would continue into eternity and the Universe would then gradually get colder and colder eventually fading away into nothingness like dissipating fireworks. Unable to reach a consensus in a peaceful manner, they each drew thousands of other scientists to their respective sides, met at a place called Mount Doom, and took up test tubes and Bunsen Burners against each other. At last report thousands of bloodied lab coat uniformed bodies were strewn about the hillside of that epic battle. Did you hear about that? No, well neither did I.
But if we substitute disputes over religious doctrine that often border on the trivial and ridiculous between disagreeing groups of religious people, we find bloody carnage and a trail of bodies (for real) spanning the history of humanity, while skeptics can only shake their heads in bewilderment. No matter the intentions or even a religion’s founding principles, history proves religion can divide and inflame and in almost every case ultimately leads to conflict. Though not intended as ironic, the statement, ‘There is some good in this world and it is worth [killing] for,” is not a call to peace but a call to war, which cancels the intent of the entire concept. ‘Good’ and ‘killing’ are mutually exclusive concepts.
When I began writing science columns over twenty years ago, my small ‘slot’ on that paper was put on the opinion page. Later, briefly, the editor gave me a section to myself and it was fairly labeled ‘Science’. Surveys of readers of that paper found that it was the second most read and liked part of the paper with only articles on area history getting more votes. Yet, it was cancelled. The second Iraq war happened and I wrote several columns (not part of the science page) voicing my concerns. A local minister was so incensed that I would raise doubts as to the ‘divine nature’ of the U.S. action that he asked his congregation to cancel their subscriptions to that paper. Here we have something extraordinary: A skeptic, labeled an evil atheist by some, raising concerns about the moral implications of war and the human carnage it brings and a Christian minister in full support of that carnage as part of ‘God’s plan’, apparently, in his view, the Jesus Message be damned.
Which brings me to this recent series of articles loosely woven around the Jesus Message. In total I have received approximately two hundred email or Facebook responses so far. Some of the highlights: Nearly all found the columns interesting and thought provoking. One lady in all sincerity offered to get together with me and pray. (If she would have thrown in helping with spring house cleaning, I might have taken her up on it.) One reader was upset because he didn’t consider anything having to do with religion as fair game for a science writer. A minister sent various biblical verses and mini-sermons in support of his views. I received a very thoughtful and gracious note from a retired missionary, who offered a candid view of her work. Nearly all, no matter their opinions, were civil.
But there were also those few responses that stretched the limits of civil discourse lowering the bar to the level of personal attack and falsehoods. These few vitriolic responses are proof that religion can blind otherwise sane individuals to reason, and given enough provocation these few are the people who make religious conviction so dangerous. It is those types of personalities and attitudes that have led to violence and chaos historically typical of conflicting religious opinion, and proves the statement: The more religious one claims to be, the more unreasonable and potentially dangerous that person is.
The reason is, unlike science and skepticism, religious doctrine has no safety valve in the form of a way to peacefully assimilate new information that is more accurate and relevant than what exists at present. Unlike science, it is not self-correcting and those who question and point out inconsistencies are labeled, and sometimes executed, as heretics. Instead the controlling ‘priesthood’ deals with its more blatant atrocities (sexual abuse of children being just one horrendous example) with transfers and cover-ups and hush money and excuses. In essence the preservation of the bureaucracy, no matter how far it has fallen and corrupt it has become, becomes more important and imperative then the people it was commissioned to serve. We could add the torturous deaths of thousands of women convicted of being witches even though such a thing exists only in the disturbed imaginations of deviant minds. To those atrocities, add the bloody ‘holy wars’ between religions and denominations, the slaughter of Muslim people committed by Christians during the Crusades, the institutionalized ‘thought police’, and one arrives at the conclusion that ‘peaceful’ religion in practice can excite the worst tendencies of human nature. No lasting good will come from any institution that supports evil deeds.
Some will protest: ‘But look at all the good religion does.’ But as it is written: “Tainted meat between two thick slices of warm bread still corrupts the meal.” Those who do good for good’s sake regardless of spiritual associations move humanity forward.
(To be continued…)
