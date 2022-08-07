My grandson and I went to see the new Jurassic Park movie. Dinosaurs have escaped from the ‘park’ and spread throughout the world. There are those who want to protect the animals and those that want to exterminate them. But all agree they are spreading havoc wherever they go. The plot line follows a corrupt corporate CEO who has manipulated the DNA of locusts in order to bring destruction upon the world’s food supply in order to control it. But the more important point goes largely unexamined:  What would be the effect of resurrecting the Age of Dinosaurs and inserting it into Earth’s existing ecosystems? Spoiler alert! The outcome would not be peaceful coexistence.

Is there a scenario in which dinosaurs and humans and the present day biosphere could coexist, as some people believe actually was the case a few thousand years ago. The short answer is no. The long answer is hell no. Consider just the most famous dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus rex, or T-rex.  It was nothing less than a massive killing machine. There is no land animal on the planet that could survive a confrontation and only man with modern weapons could take it down. And T-rex was just one of many predator species, and not even the most ferocious.  A population of predatory dinosaurs roaming unchecked upon the Earth and swimming the seas (Mosasaurs would have great white sharks for snacks) would very quickly decimate the existing animal population. Without present day natural enemies, they would again dominate the planet, and as in the Age of Dinosaurs, the mammal population would be reduced to rat-like animals scurrying around in the dark trying not to get eaten.

