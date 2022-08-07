My grandson and I went to see the new Jurassic Park movie. Dinosaurs have escaped from the ‘park’ and spread throughout the world. There are those who want to protect the animals and those that want to exterminate them. But all agree they are spreading havoc wherever they go. The plot line follows a corrupt corporate CEO who has manipulated the DNA of locusts in order to bring destruction upon the world’s food supply in order to control it. But the more important point goes largely unexamined: What would be the effect of resurrecting the Age of Dinosaurs and inserting it into Earth’s existing ecosystems? Spoiler alert! The outcome would not be peaceful coexistence.
Is there a scenario in which dinosaurs and humans and the present day biosphere could coexist, as some people believe actually was the case a few thousand years ago. The short answer is no. The long answer is hell no. Consider just the most famous dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus rex, or T-rex. It was nothing less than a massive killing machine. There is no land animal on the planet that could survive a confrontation and only man with modern weapons could take it down. And T-rex was just one of many predator species, and not even the most ferocious. A population of predatory dinosaurs roaming unchecked upon the Earth and swimming the seas (Mosasaurs would have great white sharks for snacks) would very quickly decimate the existing animal population. Without present day natural enemies, they would again dominate the planet, and as in the Age of Dinosaurs, the mammal population would be reduced to rat-like animals scurrying around in the dark trying not to get eaten.
Injecting a new organism into an ecosystem where it does not belong always brings unintended and usually terrible consequences. A chilling example is the Burmese pythons released into the wilds of Florida by people who kept them for pets until they got so big they were not cute anymore. (Many would argue snakes are not ‘cute’ at any age.) The python population exploded because they have no natural enemies and Florida wild life became like a buffet. The largest caught so far was nearly twenty feet long and weighed two hundred fifteen pounds and would have been fully capable of swallowing a human. Eradication efforts continue but the Everglades is a big place and pythons are fast becoming the dominant predator eating even alligators. Imagine something like T-rex wandering the countryside unchecked. It would add a new dimension to the term ‘invasive species.’
Humans, of course, are the dominant invasive species on the planet. We originated in Africa, where the animal population evolved to be wary of us, and spread to Asia, then expanded from there to the rest of the planet. Wherever we went we found new animal populations that had never seen humans before and were easy pickings since they didn’t recognize us as a threat. The new territories became like a smorgasbord for humans to exploit. And the existing animals in many places paid the price of extinction. Humans have driven hundreds of animal species to extinction because they were tasty, or competed for the same food, or were just a nuisance.
Evidence in the fossil record indicates the Age of Dinosaurs lasted a hundred sixty five million years. During that time they were Earth’s dominant animal population. They survived at least two extinction events and it took a massive meteor impact to end their reign. A few of their kind survived and evolved into the modern bird population. But the biggest and the baddest died out opening the landscape for the population of the tiny rat-like mammals to exploit all the new areas left vacant by the dinosaurs.
There are no friends between species in nature, only occasionally cooperative agreements. The bottom line for any life form is survival, and to live long enough to reproduce. What we term invasive species are just doing what they have been instinctively programed to do. No different than any other species, no different than any dinosaur, no different than us. The only difference is humans have the capacity to understand what we have done or could do in the future and avoid mistakes, yet knowing and acting upon that knowledge are two entirely different things.
