Growing up in Northern Minnesota, spring for me was always a welcome sight. There was plenty for kids to do in the winter but outdoor activities had pretty much run their course by February and each day after that became a slow slog to warmer days. When the unexpected blizzard would hit in late March or April, my father would make the proclamation: No summer this year. If he hadn’t said it with a smile, it would have driven us to tears.
Summer will be welcomed with open arms this year after a very cold and snowy winter. The longer time of daylight will come without worry about getting the car started at thirty below zero or shoveling a foot of new snow out of the driveway and is greatly anticipated. This leads me to a statement so obvious as to seem superfluous: Days get longer in summer and shorter in the winter. True or false? If you said true, you are wrong on several fronts at least according to the calendar and how Nature actually works. You may have been told there are three hundred sixty five days in a year. That isn’t true either.
When we say ‘day’ most automatically assume we are talking about daylight, not a twenty-four hour period, which is a standard ‘day’. So using the standard definition all days are the same length no matter where in the year they fall. But even the twenty-four hour definition is wrong. Earth’s rotation varies slightly for different reasons. As measured using a celestial object as a marker, say the rising of a star at exactly the same time each night, the length of a day is actually twenty-three hours, fifty six minutes, and four seconds. The length of a year is actually three hundred sixty five days, five hours, forty-eight minutes, forty five seconds, give or take a few milliseconds. The extra time must be accounted for somehow or over time the entire calendar would shift out of phase. The calendar remains relevant because we add an extra day every four years, one day at the end of February. However, the extra day added in is still a few minutes short of the mark and reminds us that our system of measuring time is man-made. Nature doesn’t care and continues to do what Nature does.
What about the days, assuming now we are talking about periods of light, getting longer in the summer and shorter in the winter? Seems obvious. But consider. The first day of winter is Dec. 21. That is the shortest day of the year. What happens after that? The days begin to get longer. How about the first day of summer? June 21st. The longest day of the year. What happens after that? The days begin to get shorter. So days actually grow longer during the winter and shorter during the summer.
Another question arises. Days and nights are the same length twice a year: at the spring and fall equinox. The spring equinox is March 20 The fall equinox is Sept. 22. On both days the amount of direct light and heat is the same. Yet in the Northern Hemisphere, March 20 is much colder than Sept. 22, or at least usually. The reason, of course, is that on March 20 much of the Northern Hemisphere is frozen and so it takes a lot of heat to warm it up, while on Sept. 22 the ground and all that’s on it is retaining heat from the summer and so takes a while to cool down. But if we go below ground six to eight feet or so, the ground temperature remains relatively constant at around forty-eight degrees all year. That is why the ground source heating systems work and also why nearly every farmstead used to have a root cellar. Before electricity, root cellars (usually rooms dug into the side of a hill and covered with earth) kept vegetables and canned goods from freezing in the winter and milk products from souring in the summer, a more natural version of a refrigerator.
For practical reasons and how lives adjust to the changing seasons, summer always began for me on or around June 1st (school was out!) and winter Dec. 1. Spring began March 1 and fall Sept. 1. These are generally recognized meteorological dates that correspond to weather and climate conditions and the changing seasons. They are based on reality where a few days one way or the other are irrelevant.
