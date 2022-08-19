The color red doesn’t exist in Nature nor does any other color for that matter. But wait, you say, what about the light spectrum, where white light is separated into the colors of the rainbow. What about green forests and majestic sunsets? Each of those colors represents a different wavelength, yet each is a part of light. But Nature doesn’t ‘see’ them as colors. They are merely different physical variations of the same phenomena. The sensation we call red doesn’t exist until the visual cortex in the occipital lobe in our brains creates that illusion. Red becomes red only because evolution has created the ability of the brain to distinguish different wavelengths of light, which the brain interprets as colors.  Outside the brain, red doesn’t exist.

 Every sensory input into the billions of neuron connections in the brain is categorized, prioritized, and either considered relevant for the present circumstance or discarded by our conscious and subconscious mind. The visual information alone is staggering and only a tiny portion of what we see with any sweep of the eyes is evaluated for relevance to the situation at hand. Nothing we produce in our minds is real in the sense that everything is run through multiple filters and the final product is the illusion we create and what we believe is real. We are more concerned about what works or helps us in some way rather than if it is objectively true.

