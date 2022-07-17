My companion may be a narcissist, but I like her anyway despite her generally self-centered nature. She is spoiled (my fault I suppose) and is the queen of the house and property, plays and sleeps as she pleases, licks herself in totally inappropriate places, uses fermenting fish cleanings as perfume, is mostly attentive to my instructions but sometimes is completely oblivious to my voice if her attention is diverted elsewhere. Further she loves to ride and is overly friendly with other people and will abandon me for another vehicle with an open door if the opportunity presents itself. A plaque in the kitchen says it all: A spoiled rotten Beagle lives here.
Zoey has no faults, she is a dog after all, and only does as inherited instinct, the process of Artificial Selection (the human version of Natural Selection, i.e. the process of evolution) and training has influenced her. She comes from a long line of canines that were selectively bred to be ‘scent dogs’, meaning her sense of smell is especially acute and most of her awareness of the world around her is framed by the olfactory center in her brain. It is not an exaggeration to say that she ‘sees’ with her nose. For that reason, Beagles can be a challenge to teach, because first you have to get their attention. Always on the alert for an interesting scent, their mental focus isolates their awareness, encasing it behind a nearly impenetrable wall.
Zoey is alive only because of the actions of my granddaughter some four years ago. Zoey was born in a southern state where some people call Beagles ‘throw away dogs’. Like many female Beagles, Zoey’s mother was allowed to breed at will and pups survived or they didn’t pretty much on their own. When pups reached a certain age, about half grown, they were taken on ‘hunts’ where the pack would be turned lose in the wild to chase after rabbits, a common ‘sport’ adopted from English tradition. Many young pups do not return from those hunts, but that is seen as a way to weed out the weak ones by their human masters. My granddaughter rescued Zoey from that fate. The rest of her littermates perished.
It used to befuddle me at the cold, uncaring, even brutal, attitude many people have towards animal companions. More than once I have found pups and kittens and once a very large black tame rabbit abandoned along the country road near my home. An acquaintance got tired of his two aging but healthy hunting dogs so he shot them both. In Canada a few years ago a man started killing his sled dogs when his company couldn’t make a profit. (Some of his dogs were rescued.) Many years ago in a nearby county over fifty horses were left without food during the winter months. Many starved to death or were so weak they had to be euphonized. A horse rescue service saved some. You want to really know someone? Watch how they treat their animal companions. Animal cruelty in early human development is a sign of a defective personality. I am no longer amazed at the cruelty of some people. Perhaps I have just come to accept that that’s the way many humans really are. They lack the ‘compassion’ gene and empathy towards others. Some try to hide behind their ‘religion’ or other excuse but the bottom line is they have little or no concern for others. Some become hardened through circumstance but most are likely born that way.
There are practical reasons for taking in a dog or cat or other animal into one’s household. Zoey is a great watchdog with an oversized bark. Tux (the cat) catches the occasional mouse and leaves them on the rug for me to find, as if to say, there, I’ve done my job. But mainly they serve as companions. You will sometimes find dogs and other animals in retirement facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living apartments. They work as police dogs, cow dogs, seeing-eye dogs, comfort dogs, guard dogs, hunting dogs, lap dogs. Dogs have even been trained to detect cancer. They have been with people for at least six thousand years and probably closer to ten thousand years and are one of the first, maybe the first, wild animal to be domesticated. The wolves from which all dog breeds descend run in packs like humans do making them highly compatible with people.
I accept Zoey for what she is. She may be self-centered but I also know that she wants to be with me wherever I go and would probably die at my side if it came to that. I don’t need to ask. I know that if I leave her home she will be excited to see me when I return, every single time. She can be stubborn, but she doesn’t argue or carry a grudge. She sleeps at the foot of the bed. She knows the tone of my voice and can anticipate my actions. I have taken her on long walks in the woods, and yet surprisingly she has no interest in chasing rabbits.
