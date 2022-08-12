Do muscles remember? Or does every action require a directive from the brain? Well yes and no.  To do a seeming simple activity like walking requires the firing of thousands of nerve commands and instructions to numerous muscles. Do people stop to think about every step forward, or does this activity happen all by itself? Watch a toddler learning to walk. It is a difficult activity requiring much trial and error and practice. Every beginning step requires concentrated thought. But once mastered, the actions of walking become automatic as if the brain has nothing to do with it at all, almost as if each muscle has a ‘brain’ of its own.

If you were an octopus, each of your appendages would have a brain of its own.  These creatures, in fact, have a total of nine brains for their appendages and including a  ‘central clearing house’ brain as a focal point. These are real control centers capable of making decisions on their own. It would be like each of your hands having the capacity to act independently of the grey matter between your ears. All this ‘thinking’ capacity makes the octopus one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth. They are escape artists, they can learn by watching, solve problems, and can devise ingenious camouflage out of whatever materials happen to be handy. If there was to be another animal to replace humans as a sentient being, a good candidate would be the octopus.  They, however, have several characteristics that prevent their evolution in that direction.

