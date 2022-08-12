Do muscles remember? Or does every action require a directive from the brain? Well yes and no. To do a seeming simple activity like walking requires the firing of thousands of nerve commands and instructions to numerous muscles. Do people stop to think about every step forward, or does this activity happen all by itself? Watch a toddler learning to walk. It is a difficult activity requiring much trial and error and practice. Every beginning step requires concentrated thought. But once mastered, the actions of walking become automatic as if the brain has nothing to do with it at all, almost as if each muscle has a ‘brain’ of its own.
If you were an octopus, each of your appendages would have a brain of its own. These creatures, in fact, have a total of nine brains for their appendages and including a ‘central clearing house’ brain as a focal point. These are real control centers capable of making decisions on their own. It would be like each of your hands having the capacity to act independently of the grey matter between your ears. All this ‘thinking’ capacity makes the octopus one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth. They are escape artists, they can learn by watching, solve problems, and can devise ingenious camouflage out of whatever materials happen to be handy. If there was to be another animal to replace humans as a sentient being, a good candidate would be the octopus. They, however, have several characteristics that prevent their evolution in that direction.
They do not live long enough, only a few years at most, to spread knowledge an individual might learn to others of their kind to any significant degree. The females usually die protecting the new brood, not by predators but by forgoing eating. They waste away protecting their nest in order to ensure the offspring have a chance of survival. They also tend to be loners and so do not have the added advantage a group effort would provide. Some people would also add the fact that they live in the water and are incapable of surviving long out of it. This prevents any kind of technical development or the development of ‘civilizations’. But this assumes intelligence naturally leads to civilizations and technology, a decidedly human prejudice. No one knows what goes on inside the mind of an octopus.
Since we do not have extra brains, how do we do things like walking without even thinking about it? Typing, now evolved into keyboarding, becomes so automatic that the fingers (or thumbs) seem to know what to do all by themselves. Those that play a guitar and other musical instruments do not think about where their fingers should go. At first they do, but as they become proficient, it becomes an automatic function. Add to this basketball players, gymnasts, hitting a baseball, riding a bicycle, and just about every other repetitive activity and muscles seem like they no longer need the brain to tell them what to do.
How does that happen? Why does it happen? The ‘why’ is to increase efficiency, save energy, and critical time when the activity is a matter of survival. It is helpful to have legs that know what to do automatically if a sabre tooth cat jumps at you out of the bushes, or arm muscles that know the intricacies of throwing a spear. Becoming proficient requires repetition through practice, where the brain recognizes the best outcomes and discards the rest. Over time and practice the best become more numerous and the mistakes become less. Eventually the activity becomes so ingrained and perfected that the brain’s only function appears to be to think ‘well go ahead’, run!, or take the shot, or play a C chord, or ride a bicycle, or articulate a thought through speech.
How does it happen? How does the brain phase itself out and leave most of the details up to the muscles? We can see what happens, the results, but what actually goes on inside the brain to make it all work. Well neurologists have different ideas, but it is safe to say the jury is still out. The brain appears to act as if it has different ‘compartments’ for different kinds of memory. Most of those compartments operate at the subconscious level. So some part of the brain may still be telling me which keys to strike on the keyboard or a guitar player where the fingers should go each time a new chord is formed or how to ride a bicycle, but since that particular part is not part of conscious thought, the conscious mind thinks it happens automatically when actually the brain is quite busy. This view is supported by loss of functions because of brain injuries. There are other theories as well. But then what is consciousness and where does it come from?
Brain function is still one of the biggest mysteries in Nature.
