A typical scene from a science fiction movie: The intrepid explorers are zipping around the galaxy like it was their own backyard. They are in almost instantaneous contact with Earth and other spacecraft. They travel between stars as easily as a trip between Grand Rapids and the Cities. It all makes for interesting entertainment but it is all impossible. So many Laws of Nature are violated in most of those stories as to nearly spoil the plot, if there is a plot, since the creators are more interested in special effects and shoot-um-up scenes.
There will never be a time when a trip to even the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri, takes a matter of a few days or technology like ‘beam me up’ Scotty will be a reality, at least for people. Some may say well anything is possible, which isn’t quite true. Rather anything is possible that is possible. Nature operates according to certain rules that cannot be circumvented, just only in our imaginations. Light and radio signals travel at a rate set by Nature. Signals to Earth from explorers that might manage to get to Alpha Centauri would take 4.5 years to get here, and then another 4.5 years for them to get an answer. What about humans ‘warping’ space and creating ‘wormholes’ in the fabric of space to bypass those rules? These are hypothetical constructs and even if possible would require the energy output of the sun.
The exploration of near-space, like our own solar system, is achievable because the distances are relatively short and maximum time delays for communications are usually measured in minutes rather than years. But consider a manned probe sent to Alpha Centauri (a system with three suns revolving around a common center of gravity) even with some advances in modern technology would still take 7,000 years to get there. So allowing for major advances let us assume that the time for a human occupied spaceship is reduced to five hundred years, which is exceedingly optimistic. Not counting biblical accounts, which are suspect, no one lives that long.
But Monarch butterflies have found a way to go what might seem like impossible distances. In the spring Monarch butterflies are all at their wintering grounds in mountains in Mexico. They have an instinctive compulsion to go north and by summer’s end Monarchs are a common sight as far north as Canada, a very long flight for a fragile insect. But, of course, it is not the ones that start out that end up in Canada, but their fourth generation offspring. In the summer a typical Monarch will only live about a month or so. It will go as far as it can on its trip north, reproduce, and die. The next generation will take up the journey and continue on until they too must stop and reproduce. This pattern is repeated four times before some reach Canada by late summer. Interestingly, that last generation will make the trip all the way back to Mexico to overwinter, and be the beginning generation the following year.
Space travel to other stars, if it ever occurs at all, would happen in a similar fashion. The space ships would be ‘generational’ in that many generations might be born and die aboard one before it reached its destination. If we consider that a trip to Alpha Centauri might take five hundred years, then several generations of people would have come and gone before it ever reached there. And remember Alpha Centauri is the closest star system, and, at least to date, no habitable planet has been verified there. (There is one tantalizing possibility.) Within the last decade researchers have found several possible habitable planets but they are all much farther away than the Alpha Centauri system, on the order of forty light years, or nearly five times as far away, so two thousand five hundred years of space travel.
How many people would leave the comforts of Earth on a generational spaceship knowing they would never see Earth again and knowing they’d never get to see what was at the end of the journey? Well, actually quite a few according to surveys. A generational ship could have ‘all the comforts of home’ and plenty to do so not so different than life on Earth. And we are all on a generational spaceship anyway, a round ball of rock and gas spinning through the galaxy, but with destination unknown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.