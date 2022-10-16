A typical scene from a science fiction movie:  The intrepid explorers are zipping around the galaxy like it was their own backyard.  They are in almost instantaneous contact with Earth and other spacecraft. They travel between stars as easily as a trip between Grand Rapids and the Cities. It all makes for interesting entertainment but it is all impossible. So many Laws of Nature are violated in most of those stories as to nearly spoil the plot, if there is a plot, since the creators are more interested in special effects and shoot-um-up scenes. 

There will never be a time when a trip to even the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri, takes a matter of a few days or technology like ‘beam me up’ Scotty will be a reality, at least for people. Some may say well anything is possible, which isn’t quite true. Rather anything is possible that is possible.  Nature operates according to certain rules that cannot be circumvented, just only in our imaginations.  Light and radio signals travel at a rate set by Nature.  Signals to Earth from explorers that might manage to get to Alpha Centauri would take 4.5 years to get here, and then another 4.5 years for them to get an answer. What about humans ‘warping’ space and creating ‘wormholes’ in the fabric of space to bypass those rules? These are hypothetical constructs and even if possible would require the energy output of the sun. 

