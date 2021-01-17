The recent events in this country have left me struggling to sleep at night, struggling to comprehend the thinking of people that drank deeply of the Trump Kool-Aid, and some yet that grasp at illogical rationalizations for their loyalty to a moral vacuum in the form of a person. I am angry but I am also filled with a sense of deep sadness. Many people I always thought are good people, people of conscience, good ‘Christian’ people, and yet they were so easily deceived.
I am disappointed beyond measure with those people who should have been on the front lines of our moral defense, the fundamentalist ‘Christian’ community, but instead proclaimed Trump to be a divine messenger from God, flawed, yes, but another King David, placed here to bring in a new era of God’s chosen land. Yes, Trump would certainly win a second term. Countless modern prophets said so. God told them. It was all part of God’s plan. Yet so full of conceit and arrogance to believe the tiny human brain could actually read the ‘mind’ of an infinite Creator.
And then Trump lost. What does their cherished book say about false prophets? They are messengers from Satan. They are deceivers. And yet not one of those false prophets has come forth to say, “Hey sorry, I screwed up. Sorry for helping fuel the immoral acts of a tyrant. But I really thought God was whispering in my ear.” Someone was whispering in your ear. But you were too deaf to recognize the source.
I will never understand. The people who claim to be the most religious, the most ‘Christian’ are on average the most intolerant, the most judgmental, the most bigoted, the most full of themselves, and often the most prone to violence; the polar opposite of the one they claim to follow.
A worshiper of Trump wrote after I sent him pictures of the rioters. “Well it’s always good to get the other side of the story.” Other side of what story? We are all one people. There is only one side. It’s called the human side. To divide people into ‘them’ and ‘us’ is a favorite tactic of dictators. Then he said, “People get worked up at these things. I’ve seen it before,” as if it were a valid excuse for lawlessness. Yes, people get worked up. It’s called a lynch mob mentality. A conscience-less, mindless horde driven by hate and ignorance. But who commits the greater crime – the instigator or the perpetrator? Another wrote. “It’s all make up. I don’t accept your news source.” So I sent videos from his favorite news outlet but even Trump’s unofficial propaganda mouthpiece didn’t convince him.
But most of all I am angry and frustrated with myself. I relied on logic and reasoning for persuasion. I would quietly inject kernels of skepticism in their worldview. But when people, often otherwise decent people, are blinded by the glare of their own bias, there is no medication that will fix it. I see that now. Even the mob-caused deaths of five people have not stirred the conscience of these people - deaths and destruction as a result of Donald Trump are just inconveniences easily brushed aside by a state of mental self-delusion. But tell that to the family of the woman who was trampled to death or or the security guard killed trying to protect the very core of this democratic republic from a group of Trump-inspired mindless bigoted thugs.
My ricing partner tells me: “Your writing has become dark of late, my friend.” Well, no s---! I have written this column for twenty years. I am wondering why. I still get an occasional email banishing my assumed atheistic soul to hell. What have I accomplished? I hoped to instill a tiny bit of logic into the thinking processes of my readers. To open their minds to the wonders of science and Nature. To think beyond the narrow confines of what we call self-interest. But for some, maybe most, it was a waste of breath. You could say I have lost faith.
