Once upon a time two children sat in a sunny hayfield picking wild strawberries. Picking the tiny fruit was a tedious task lightened only by the fact that many berries didn’t make it into their containers. Yet what they would bring home, their mother would combine with rhubarb and make delicious homemade jam that would be saved for the long winter months ahead.

Recent conversations with lifelong friends solidified my membership in the Older Generation.  We grew up without desktop computers, smart phones, and the Internet. The first handheld calculator I purchased for my first teaching job in Hill City cost me $50.  Adjusted for inflation, that would be $380 today, or an increase of over six hundred percent. Today you can’t even buy a calculator with so few functions and those simple calculators are nearly extinct. Having a device in your pocket that is a phone, camera, calculator, encyclopedia, entertainment center, recorder,  emergency locator beacon, and provides a window to the entire world would not have been dreamed of in my youth even by the likes of Gene Roddenberry who invented, at least in fiction, the ‘communicator’, the first ‘flip phone’. 

