Once upon a time two children sat in a sunny hayfield picking wild strawberries. Picking the tiny fruit was a tedious task lightened only by the fact that many berries didn’t make it into their containers. Yet what they would bring home, their mother would combine with rhubarb and make delicious homemade jam that would be saved for the long winter months ahead.
Recent conversations with lifelong friends solidified my membership in the Older Generation. We grew up without desktop computers, smart phones, and the Internet. The first handheld calculator I purchased for my first teaching job in Hill City cost me $50. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $380 today, or an increase of over six hundred percent. Today you can’t even buy a calculator with so few functions and those simple calculators are nearly extinct. Having a device in your pocket that is a phone, camera, calculator, encyclopedia, entertainment center, recorder, emergency locator beacon, and provides a window to the entire world would not have been dreamed of in my youth even by the likes of Gene Roddenberry who invented, at least in fiction, the ‘communicator’, the first ‘flip phone’.
Humanity is experiencing the Computer Revolution, and the main outcome is really the Communication Revolution. We can hook up, not necessarily in the colloquial sense, with nearly anyone anywhere on the planet. We can watch the storms rolling toward us or see if the temperature is going to dip below freezing and we need to cover the tomato plants. We are connected to our doctors, our employers, our investments, our schools, our churches, our friends, family, and government officials like no other time in history. We are becoming One as a human species. We have become so dependent on our phone that forgetting it at home elicits momentary panic. Suddenly we are no longer connected. What if something happens and we need it? Sure I’m going to be late, but I’m going to go back and get it. You know, just in case.
There are other social animals that are similarly connected naturally though on a smaller scale. Social insects like honeybees and ant species communicate through movement and chemical messaging to enable the colony to have a single ‘mind’ and act with a single purpose. There is royalty, the Queen, but she doesn’t run anything, and mainly spends her time laying tens of thousands of eggs. The males, the drones, are fed and pampered and tolerated until their singular purpose has been served, to mate with a virgin queen. Then they are expelled from the colony as an unnecessary drain on resources. The work force, all female but not sufficiently developed to be queens, do all the heavy lifting. There is no leader. No foreman. Nature has provided them with a communication strategy that unites the entire collective.
The world has turned upside down in my lifetime, and no I don’t consider myself ancient though many would disagree. There is a country song where the singer is lamenting turning thirty. Thirty is barely an adult. I have friends in their nineties and one who turned one hundred. The one thing they have in common is they keep busy mentally and physically. They have adapted to the new technology but have not become addicted to it.
Technology is driving an evolutionary change in humanity, which in turn has an effect on the rest of the biosphere. Technology and the communications revolution is enabling us to become ever more proficient at harvesting our planet for our own use, and without regard for or even consideration of possible long term effects. Humans do not think long term probably because we never evolved a need to do so when the population was small and scattered. But with about eight billion of us now, a new paradigm is required or the forces of Nature will sever our communication network.
There are now machines, guided by electronics and artificial intelligence, that can harvest nearly all crops. Back in that field long ago, the pace was slow, as was the time. The only challenge would be to see who could be the first to get the bottom of the containers covered with wild strawberries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.