A reader raised these questions: Could the money, a good percentage being taxpayer dollars, spent on space exploration be better put to use on problems facing humanity on Earth? Lord knows, we face a multitude of daunting challenges right here that require vast sums of financial resources to confront, if not solve. Hunger, poverty, disease, inadequate housing, social injustice, education, water shortages, climate change is only a partial list of challenges that a wide swath of humanity face on a daily basis. Yet the space program for the U.S. consumes billions of dollars. For what? So that we can see pretty pictures of distant galaxies or close up views of the moons and planets in our own solar system? Is the cost of sending astronauts into space and dozens of probes to Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and even far distant Pluto really a good use of our resources? Shouldn’t we be tackling the problems here on Earth before we go gallivanting into outer space?
Does the space program in any way create practical applications for everyday life? Or is it just a bunch of scientists sucking up funds for their own pet projects? A better question to ask is would the insights, innovations, and breakthroughs that have occurred directly or indirectly because of the space program have happened without it?
Consider this partial list: Advanced robotics, energy storage, solar panels, implantable heart monitors, cancer therapy, metallurgy and ceramics, water purification systems, computer hardware and software, communications, cooperative arrangements between countries, and many more have all been enhanced because of the space program. For those old enough to remember the years BC (before computers) and have survived until now, consider how society would be different now if we were still stuck with 1950s technology. One can reminisce about the ‘good old days’, but they are gone and never coming back. Without the communication satellite technology, you can kiss your hand held computers (cell phones) goodbye along with GPS and talking to anyone, anywhere on Earth with just a click on your phone.
The list of ‘spin offs’ from the space program number in the thousands. Sure we can get along without all these conveniences but the innovative health technology alone is priceless especially if it is your life or a life of a loved one that has been saved. What the space program has done (and to some extent science fiction) is create a technological forum that has inspired human curiosity and innovation in a way that probably wouldn’t have happened without it.
That curiosity, while not necessarily afflicting everyone, is the desire to get to know our home and our creator, the Universe, as well as we are able, to attempt to gain insight through evidence into who we are and how we got here and where we are going, to search for other sentient beings (aka aliens) to try to determine if we are the sole residents of a Universe that may be infinite in scope. Because putting all the practical benefits aside, the overriding question for many if not most of the scientists involved in space research is the question: Where the heck is everybody?
Stars and galaxies and planets have been around for about 14 billion years. Billions of stars have been ‘born’, lived out their existence with their own planetary family, and died. Our own star is about half way through its existence. Long before it reaches its end, it will swell into a Red Giant and swallow Earth. Yet there has been time for the evolution of life to create a creature capable of asking all those questions. If here, why not someplace, many places, elsewhere? Why don’t we see any indication in space of other intelligences? Were they there once but self-destructed like humanity may yet do? Or have they evolved so far beyond us that to them we are an insignificant sideshow like ants scurrying around in the grass? Yet the fact remains that only on Earth can we be certain life exists. The search for life ‘out there’ and the space program in its totality may seem like a frivolous exercise for many but as long as the space program continues to inspire and create technological and intellectual benefits, it seems like a good idea to indulge those scientists who want to know ‘where the heck is everybody’.
