In about 60-70 AD the Roman emperor had had enough. A small insignificant country under Roman control refused to peacefully succumb to Roman occupation. Though it was as insignificant to the entirety of the vast Roman Empire as a flea on a dog’s back, it nevertheless produced one ‘messiah’ after another, each gathering a following and staging insurrections against Roman rule. Each proclaimed to be God’s ‘chosen one’. But each in turn met the same fate. The insurrections were crushed by Roman soldiers, the leaders driven off or killed in battle or more commonly captured, stripped naked, and crucified, a method of extreme tortuous death so horrifying Roman officials would not ordinarily use it on their own citizens. Roman crucifixion, then, was reserved for what the Romans viewed as the most heinous of crimes, insurrection in subjugated countries being near the top of the list.
The Jewish people had been ‘unruly’ from as soon as the Romans conquered Israel in 63 BC. And when they weren’t fighting Roman occupation, they were quarrelling amongst themselves, quarrels that often resulted in assassinations and bloodshed. Even at the very end when tens of thousands of Roman soldiers had virtually destroyed most every important city and town in Israel and about the only significant remnants of the Jewish people were huddled in Jerusalem, the people broke apart into different groups, each arguing their own vision on how best to proceed even as Roman soldiers closed in around them. Also amongst the Jews huddled in Jerusalem was a small but significant sect of Jews who were devoted to Jewish Law but had also accepted the moral teachings of one of the many messiahs, a Jewish rabbi named Jesus.
After Jesus was executed, James The Brother of Jesus led Jesus’ followers in Jerusalem. He was at odds with Paul, a Jesus convert, about how to interpret the teachings of Jesus. One of several basic principles in dispute was over the question of ‘good works’. James was of the view that good works, as it relates to Jewish Law, were necessary to see the true nature of an individual. One can say about anything but one’s actions betray or honor what is in his ‘heart’. Paul, on the other hand, saw good works as an unnecessary obligation and that faith alone was sufficient.
Since James (also called James the Just) was the ‘brother of Jesus’, he had a more direct line to what Jesus’ thoughts were and had earned greater respect amongst the Jewish population. Paul and James’ views were so different that James saw fit to send out emissaries to the places Paul had preached in order to correct what he viewed as Paul’s misguided interpretations.
The story of the early Church could have ended there with James and his interpretations victorious and the philosophy of Jesus absorbed into the Jewish faith with only the addition of another martyr. But something happened to decimate the followers of James. It came in the form of Roman soldiers who eventually destroyed all of Jerusalem in 70 AD and killed tens of thousands including those in the traditional Jewish sects, their leadership, and the fledgling group of the leaders of the followers of James. So in subsequent decades and without the ‘home base’ in Jerusalem, the emphasis of the ‘Jesus message’ according to James was decreased and the interpretations of Paul increased. There is no evidence, legend or otherwise, that Paul ever met Jesus, and yet his version of what would become Christianity became the dominant view supplanting even the philosophy of Jesus’ own brother.
When Rome squashed the final Jewish revolt in 70 AD in Jerusalem, the Roman general’s orders to his soldiers were simple. Do not try to separate friend from foe. Kill everyone. Men, women, children, babies. Even foreigners who happened to be there in the wrong place at the wrong time were slaughtered. All of Israel of any importance including Jerusalem and the Jewish Temple (for Jews God’s dwelling place on earth), was left a smoldering ruin. Those Jews that survived huddled in caves or fled to the mountains, deserts, and other countries that would take them in. The last major holdout group of Jews was a group of about a thousand men, women, and children who escaped for a time to the fortress of Masada. When the Roman soldiers threatened to break through their defenses, the husbands used knives to kill their wives and children and then drew lots to see who would kill each other. The last man standing killed himself.
Decades before Rome quelled the Jewish rebellion, Jesus, James, and others of like thinking had preached that the ‘end times’ was near, that the Jewish people had fallen away from obedience to the Torah, that the Jewish high priests were corrupt and ‘in bed’ with the Roman occupation forces, but especially that the poor and powerless were the ultimate victims of a society gone bad. One thing seems clear from the traditional telling of this story. The literal destruction of the Jewish homeland and decimation and disbursement of its population was as close to ‘end times’ as one people could get.
The irony here is that the Roman general’s orders to destroy the Jewish homeland, its sacred places, and its people (genocide) was virtually the same as the order given by the Jewish God to Moses when he reached the Jewish ‘promised land’ of Israel a thousand years before.
“…you shall not leave alive anything that breathes.
But you shall utterly destroy them, the Hittite and the Amorite, the Canaanite and the Perizzite, the Hivite and the Jebusite, as the LORD your God has commanded you…”
Today such incitement to unapologetic slaughter and genocide including the murder of innocent children and babies is evidenced in only the sickest, the most depraved, the most despicable and evil individuals, and yet it is explained away by most Christian believers today as the just act of a benevolent and loving God.
To be continued….
