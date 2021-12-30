The ‘splintering’ of a species into divergent groups and subtle differences between individual members drives the process of evolution. Those differences that provide an advantage for survival are favored and those less advantageous tend to diminish within a population. Over time the groups that were once part of the same species grow so far apart genetically that they can no longer produce viable offspring. This process is called speciation, and has occurred over the entire history of life on Earth. It is well documented in the fossil record, in genetics (DNA), and the present biological community of organisms on Earth. It is so well documented no one engaged in the objective study of any of the modern biological sciences or medicine seriously doubts it.
So evolution is dependent upon ‘differences’. In Nature the opportunity for speciation may occur when the parent population becomes divided, often by a natural phenomenon; e.g. a river or a mountain range. A modern example of speciation in progress is the separation of the parent population of a member of the ape family by a natural barrier, a river, that has given rise to two distinct populations, one Chimpanzee and the other Bonobo. The different environments in which these two groups (formally the same species) have evolved have created totally different social structures. Chimpanzees have a social structure similar to humans: territorial, war-like, aggressive, and alpha male dominated. Bonobos, on the other hand, are peaceful, more socially interdependent, share in raising offspring, and lack the alpha male dominance. Both social structures work for each environment, but probably would not work if the groups were interchanged. ‘Genetic drift’ and isolation will further separate those two groups.
As the human population spread north out of Africa beginning as early as 180,000 years ago, they encountered new environments that drove minor changes to their DNA including changing skin pigmentation, blood types, and body structure. It also produced different social structures from complete male dominance to a sharing of duties between male and female members to a few female dominated societies. The development of the first ‘civilizations’, for which the development of farming and writing and competition with other human groups were important catalysts, favored a male dominant society and a war-like mentality. The development of those early civilizations worldwide still provides the general parameters for most of the major societies today; territorial, the use of war or aggression over reason to settle disputes and to seek dominance, and male directed.
In a previous column, the word ‘fractionalization’ was used. Nature does this to organisms all the time as the first paragraph here emphasizes. Natural phenomena create natural boundaries that may divide a parent population into two or more parts. Each new and separate population evolves independent of the parent population, which may still exist and continue to evolve independent of the daughter populations. Then at some point two or more of the populations may be thrown back together, as is the case with humanity today. Evolution is a messy business.
From the outset the anatomically modern human population began to splinter as groups of the population began to separate from the parent population in Africa. Minor changes in DNA—genetic adaptations—favored changing skin pigmentation, changes in blood type, changes in body shape (short and stout, long and lean, or somewhere in-between) and others. None of these changes have an effect on intelligence, but were genetically favored changes allowing for the adaptation to different environments.
Yet in more modern times outward visible changes led to the ‘the theory of race’, and with it the notion (unsupported by any scientific research) that certain groups of people are superior to others. The term ‘race’ is not a scientifically supported idea, and developed as a way for one civilization or society or individual to degrade and often condemn the ‘other’ and assert superiority. It is a product of the human tendency to ostracize those that do not conform to an individual’s or a civilization’s artificially created standards. And it is a relatively new phenomenon. There is no evidence of prejudice based on skin color or body shape, for instance, in Ancient Egypt. There was plenty of prejudice but it was directed at non-Egyptians of any skin tone. The development of race prejudice paralleled the development of major religious and philosophical beliefs, fledgling science included, and provided an easy, if inaccurate, way to categorize people; the ‘chosen’ and the ‘dogs’, the ‘righteous’ and the heathen, the ‘supreme race’ and the masses, the ‘saved’ and the damned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.