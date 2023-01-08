If you conduct an internet search for ‘ways the world could end’, you will get dozens of different attempts by people from various viewpoints at putting a number to the ways events could take a turn toward catastrophe, and the reasons for those events. Many different religious doctrines propose an ‘end times’ or ‘last days’ when the ‘sins’ of humanity catch up to us and we pay the ultimate price, or at least most do, and the world is destroyed. Scientists, too, coming at the subject from an entirely different perspective, also warn of bleak times ahead using evidence rather than mysticism. Should we be concerned if both groups come to the same conclusion?
A major news outlet asked a scientist to give a presentation on what he thought might be several different ways the world might end. His talk, while quite pessimistic, was a huge success. But then, to be balanced, the same outlet asked him to do a presentation emphasizing the positive. That show completely bombed with less than half of the viewership the first talk had gained. It seemed few were interested in ‘good news’. Do humans have a fatal attraction to the worst kind of events?
Consider the ‘gawkers’. They are the ones that can’t resist slowing down to get a better look at an accident as they drive by. But admit it. You have been a gawker. Most people have. It is a morbid curiosity, an almost instinctive reaction.
Listen to the news. Nearly all of it could be placed in the ‘bad news’ column. Why aren’t there more news programs dedicated to good news? Watch a typical evening of television entertainment. With few exceptions, you have a choice between inane ‘comedies’ with fake laughter telling you when to laugh and dialog aimed at an adolescent vocabulary or shows in which heartbreak or murder and violence or other nefarious activities make up the storyline. Why are they so popular? Why don’t movies depicting average people going about their daily lives ever win an Oscar? Are average lives so empty and boring we have to escape into fantasy in order to find some degree of fulfillment or even excitement?
"
In a nutshell, bad news appeals to people almost as much as sex. So most shows and movies have some combination of the two. However, this article is not about making some kind of moral judgment. It is just the way the human brain operates. Promoters of these shows, movies, and programs offer these because they know that is what people want to see and hear. It is an economic marketing decision on their part and has been wildly successful especially since the invention of moving pictures and Madison Avenue advertising.
Like a moth to a flame, human attention is drawn to bad news. Like most of our behaviors, this tendency evolved as a survival strategy. Reporting bad news and taking heed of bad news, like a deadly predator approaching or other imminent threat, was far more important than mundane day-to-day activities. Seeing and then reporting threats to the community helped ensure the survival of everyone. Imagine a scout coming back to his people with two pieces of information: A sabre tooth cat on the prowl nearby and the discovery of a new source of food. Which would take precedence? On average, disseminating bad news was more helpful from a live-or-die perspective.
But getting back to the various ways the world could end. Most of those that people talk about are ‘human centered’, meaning they are ways in which humanity could end. But humanity is not the world, also known as Earth. No matter what horrendous thing humanity does to inflict damage on ourselves, the biosphere, or Earth, Earth will survive. So when people talk about ‘saving the planet’, the planet has nothing to worry about. The third rock from the sun is fairly indestructible even if it might end up lifeless. Yes, there are natural ways in which it might be destroyed and likely will be when the sun gets old and cranky, but that still gives us at least a couple billion more years to get our act together.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.