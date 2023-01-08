If you conduct an internet search for ‘ways the world could end’, you will get dozens of different attempts by people from various viewpoints at putting a number to the ways events could take a turn toward catastrophe, and the reasons for those events.  Many different religious doctrines propose an  ‘end times’ or ‘last days’ when the ‘sins’ of humanity catch up to us and we pay the ultimate price, or at least most do, and the world is destroyed. Scientists, too, coming at the subject from an entirely different perspective, also warn of bleak times ahead using evidence rather than mysticism. Should we be concerned if both groups come to the same conclusion?

A major news outlet asked a scientist to give a presentation on what he thought might be several different ways the world might end.  His talk, while quite pessimistic, was a huge success. But then, to be balanced, the same outlet asked him to do a presentation emphasizing the positive. That show completely bombed with less than half of the viewership the first talk had gained. It seemed few were interested in ‘good news’.  Do humans have a fatal attraction to the worst kind of events?

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments