Fellow Earth travelers. Blessed be the Sun that lights our days. Welcome to today’s thesis on our ancient past and the report from Wise Counsel.
We have at long last recovered from a series of catastrophic events that eliminated an estimated 90% of the once massive human population and the hundreds of plant and animal species our ancestors drove to extinction. A growing understanding of how the Natural World works is now paramount in our technological society, and with a reverence for Nature and Sun, which are Truth and Life. The natural processes are now humanity’s teacher and Spiritual Guide. But we are reasonably sure that wasn’t always the case.
Little is known of our ancestors as Natural Forces and the passage of time have erased nearly all trace. But from bits and pieces of evidence, some things are reasonably assumed. There had been human-accelerated worldwide climate alterations that led to severe weather patterns, rising seas, food shortages, and famine. There had been devastating wars over resources and ideologies. There had been biological infections, both natural and man created, of vast numbers of people. There had been a violent venting of magma, which further altered the climate and rendered valuable food-lands worthless. There had been a general poisoning of Earth and Sea.
There are huge contaminated imprints on Earth where major congregations of millions of people may have once lived, though now mostly covered in glacial ice, vegetation, or buried in sand. High concentrations of iron oxide found in places on Earth hints at the widespread use iron. Some think radioactive hot spots indicate our ancestors may have even harnessed the energy of primordial substances. Mysterious bits of manipulated hydrocarbons are common through the Earth-layer of that time, but their exact usage is unknown. Yet most of the learned do not think our primitive ancestors were capable of much more than a more or less continuous state of warfare and oppression of their fellow humans. It is fairly well accepted that they multiplied beyond the capacity of Mother Earth to sustain them. Before the Great Collapse, reproduction, it seems, was the one area where they had excelled.
There are enigmas, of course, which stir the imagination. Three towering pyramid structures built entirely of stone may represent the height of our ancestor’s achievements. They reside in an area of a great desert. We know they are ancient. Some believe that our ancestors could not have built these without the help of off-world aliens or long dead gods. This explanation has also been put forth for unnatural objects circling Earth and even on our Sister World. They represent very advanced knowledge and the consensus is our primitive ancestors were not capable of producing it. This has led to speculation concerning the Conjecture of Divine Influence, which is gaining in popularity. Though considered unlikely, an alternative idea is that our ancestors acquired great knowledge completely on their own but did not have the wisdom to properly wield it.
Through various artifacts we have been able to piece together the dominant language at the time of the Great Collapse. They called it En-glitch or possibly Mur-a-kin and it seems to be a mixture of other spoken languages, which has made it extremely difficult to decipher. We can translate the individual words, but cannot accurately translate the meaning, as much is dependent upon the culture and idiosyncrasies of that lost era.
The fascination with these primitive people has attracted a cult following and much of the cult’s present standards are rooted in a few of the translated phrases and passages. It centers around an ancient super-man, apparently a rare mutation or from an extinct race, made entirely of an indestructible material and amazingly with the ability to fly. The majority of Wise Counsel accepts this as a troubling turn, because without complete knowledge, a reliance on a fragment of history without context is almost certainly in error and potentially dangerous.
Referencing the recent proposal to retrieve the ancient artifacts from our Sister World, the conclusion of Wise Counsel is that it would set a dangerous precedent. Though travel beyond Mother Earth is certainly achievable, we have all we need right here. We have learned from the mistakes of our ancestors, and while gathering up pieces of our past is an interesting pastime, it serves no useful purpose. We have achieved great enlightenment and know all we need to know, and so Wise Counsel’s proposal today is that we place a moratorium on the acquisition of any new knowledge so as to avoid past calamities. It is the logical course of action to maintain our present stable society. The lesson from the downfall of our ancestors is clear: Beyond a certain level new knowledge becomes counterproductive, and therefore the quest for it should be outlawed under punishment of banishment to the frozen Southern Continent. Instead let us be fruitful and multiply and bask in our achievements and good fortune. Surely we have gained the wisdom our ancestors lacked and are now wise enough to continue into the Everlasting under the protection of our Sun.
