In the movie, “Armageddon,” scientists discover a civilization-ending object on a collision course with Earth. A team of experts is hastily put together to intercept and land on the intruder and then blow it up with nuclear bombs before the imminent collision. Most of the science is wrong and one wonders why some actual scientists weren’t in on the script writing, but it was fiction after all.
Fast forward to the recent impact of the DART spacecraft with the real asteroid Dimorphos, which is not a potential threat to Earth. Dimorphos, about five hundred feet in diameter, is about seven million miles away and revolves around a larger asteroid, which is about a quarter mile in diameter. The intent was not to ‘blow up’ Dimorphos but to see if the impact of a half ton object traveling at four miles per second (over 14,000 miles per hour) would shake it up a bit. (In comparison the fastest bullets travel 1,800 miles per hour so that really is faster than a speeding bullet.) The mission ended with a successful impact, which would be comparable to hitting a fly buzzing around a yard light in California with a projectile launched from New York.
Well not exactly comparable. The fly’s motion would be erratic and unpredictable. The orbit of Dimorphos is stable like clockwork. But still the mathematical calculations had to be precise in order to pull it off. So what was the thinking behind smashing a spacecraft that had no scientific payload (other than a forward viewing camera) costing millions into a piece of solar system debris?
The ‘math’ says the impact should alter Dimorphos’ orbit around the larger asteroid by about 1%. That doesn’t sound like much but if Dimorphos was on a collision course with Earth, that would be plenty to deflect it leaving Earth untouched. The DART mission is an attempt to see if an Earth-launched spacecraft could make a meaningful difference in deflecting an incoming asteroid. Telescopes from many different countries will now be carefully analyzing Dimorphos’ orbit to see if there was any change at all.
The DART mission is really just step one in tackling just one very narrow possibility. The 1% hoped for deflection is dependent upon what Dimorphos is made of. If it is a solid body, the 1% is likely achievable. But if it is a ‘rubble pile’ held together loosely by gravity, then the asteroid will have simply absorbed the spacecraft with very little effect. An analogy would be throwing a rock at foam rubber rather than something solid. So now the orbit of Dimorphos, altered or not, will tell the story.
Incoming asteroids are a real threat to a stable environment on Earth. Earth has the scars of many asteroid impacts, and one was famously sufficiently powerful to end the 165 million year reign of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Thousands of asteroids bombard the Earth on a daily basis but most are about the size of a grain of sand, ‘burn up’ in Earth’s atmosphere, and pose no danger. Every now and then a larger one makes it all the way to the ground and is known as a meteorite. These space rocks are ancient, being left over pieces of the formation of the solar system some 4.5 billion years ago. Asteroids are composed of rocks and metals, but there are also comets that are mostly made of frozen gasses and ice. In the movie, Armageddon, the intruder was a large comet as evidenced by all the geysers and jets of escaping gas, as the sun heated its surface. Comets are not solid rock like an asteroid and so deflecting one (for real) with a mission like DART would not work. Well, what about blowing it up?
It comes down to would you rather get hit with buckshot or one single bullet when both ways would be equally lethal. Blowing up an asteroid would not significantly alter the trajectories of the individual pieces. The pieces would continue on in the same direction and Earth would suffer as much devastation. Some years ago a comet broke up in a violent explosion as it succumbed to Jupiter’s gravity. Using telescopes, scientists were fortunate enough to capture the entire sequence. All the pieces continued on following the same trajectory and all collided with Jupiter.
Given that there are thousands of near Earth objects that pose a potential threat to human civilization and Earth’s biosphere, missions like DART are humanity’s best hope of deflecting an asteroid, or in the common tongue, dodging a bullet.
