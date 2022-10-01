In the movie, “Armageddon,” scientists discover a civilization-ending object on a collision course with Earth. A team of experts is hastily put together to intercept and land on the intruder and then blow it up with nuclear bombs before the imminent collision.  Most of the science is wrong and one wonders why some actual scientists weren’t in on the script writing, but it was fiction after all.

Fast forward to the recent impact of the DART spacecraft with the real asteroid Dimorphos, which is not a potential threat to Earth.  Dimorphos, about five hundred feet in diameter, is about seven million miles away and revolves around a larger asteroid, which is about a quarter mile in diameter.  The intent was not to ‘blow up’ Dimorphos but to see if the impact of a half ton object traveling at four miles per second (over 14,000 miles per hour) would shake it up a bit. (In comparison the fastest bullets travel 1,800 miles per hour so that really is faster than a speeding bullet.)  The mission ended with a successful impact, which would be comparable to hitting a fly buzzing around a yard light in California with a projectile launched from New York.

