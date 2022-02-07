Concerning a question from a reader: Can something [a living organism] go backwards? The intent of the reader’s question is can an organism revert to a more primitive state while following the natural ‘rules’ of evolution? In general evolution never ‘goes back’, whether complexity increases or decreases.
The assumption here is that evolution always tends toward a more complex state. And at first glance this appears to be true. The original dominant life forms on earth were various forms of bacteria. Then full single celled organisms. Then multi-celled organisms. This seems to indicate a clear trend from the primitive to the more complex. But if we look deeper, we observe that the basic structure of a living cell today is no more complex in terms of its critical ‘parts’ as it has been for the last few hundred million years. The major difference isn’t a trend toward a more complex cell structure or a less complex cell structure, but how those cells have evolved into the diverse biology we find on Earth today. One can think of it like building a structure out of bricks. They have been used for thousands of years to create millions of different structures from simple to extravagant, but the basic brick is still a brick. The apparent complexities we observe in Nature are merely the various forms in which those individual cells have combined and specialized into different creatures.
There is also an underlying prejudice in the ‘primitive to complex’ argument, because humans assume we are at the ‘top’ of the biological ladder. Nature makes no such distinction. All life forms, including humans, have capitalized (without intent or direction) on random beneficial genetic changes that better exploited a changing environment. If the ‘luck of the draw’ had been different, we likely would not be here to talk about it, or if we were, we would have had to acquire equally beneficial characteristics that may or may not have included the ability to understand and utilize our surroundings, i.e. sentient intelligence. The fate of nearly all species has been far less fortunate. A conservative estimate is that 99.9% of all species that ever lived are now extinct. No biological pattern comes with a guarantee of survival.
There are examples in the fossil record of certain parts of species becoming less complex. The hoof is less complex than its progenitor. Humans are losing their wisdom teeth, not necessarily through dentistry, but through genetic drift.
Early in the study of living organisms and before knowledge of genetics, there arose the idea that species could change just by altering an individual organism’s physical appearance. So according to this view if you kept cutting off the little toe of people, eventually people would be born without little toes. But in order for physical changes to be passed down to future generations, there has to be a genetic component. Yet the human little toe is getting smaller compared to our distant ancestors. In organisms, those adaptations, both biological and behavioral, that tend not to be relevant for survival tend to fade. We don’t use our toes any more to grasp branches as we swing through trees, so the genetic component ‘weakens’. A species of fish living in total darkness in caves has become totally blind gradually losing the complex structure of its eyes, while their relatives living in the open sea are fully sighted. Environmental circumstances removed the need of the cave dwelling fish to see, and so, over thousands of generations and without the stimulus of light, the genetic blueprint for eyes has degraded.
Is human evolution trending ‘backwards’ from the ‘complex to the primitive’, and is there a way of using science rather than sarcasm to formulate a scientific theory that could be tested? A good scientific conjecture is a hypothesis that requires relevant data and a means to ask relevant questions about it in order to either add support or (and equally important) to falsify it. There is morphological evidence that the human brain is getting smaller compared to our distant hunter-gatherer ancestors. But that alone doesn’t mean we are de-evolving or getting ‘dumber’. We may just be more efficient at using what we have.
But the overall tendency of evolution to slowly remove those adaptations that fall into disuse (the if you don’t use it, you lose it argument); like the eye of the fish when it is no longer needed, or our wisdom teeth, or our appendix; does suggest a possible outcome for human intelligence. The technology of Artificial Intelligence, AI, is increasingly doing complex thinking for us. AI is finding its way into medical procedures, marketing, agriculture, manufacturing, military, and nearly all areas of human endeavors including of course the Internet, where your actions are monitored in order to get to know you better than you know yourself, thus targeting you with advertising for whatever needs or desires you might have inadvertently or deliberately revealed to the world. The answer to nearly any question you may have can be found in this vast electronic ‘brain’, which may soon make obsolete traditional education. The point is the human brain, at least for reasoning and comprehension and data storage, may become a vestigial organ. And like the appendix, may one day outlive its usefulness. No sarcasm intended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.