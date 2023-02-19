So you really messed up, and you know it. If only there was a way to get a get-out-of-jail-free card, and put all the nasty stuff you did behind you. During the Middle Ages, the powers that be in the Catholic Church came up with a plan, whereby a parishioner could purchase an ‘indulgence’ (money paid to the church) and obtain salvation. It was a nice arrangement. Sins were expunged, salvation attained, and money flowed into the church treasury. This gross corruption of the philosophy of Jesus led to a revolution within the Church, and considerable soul searching, and the practice was abolished in the 1500s. The payment of indulgences as a way to erase sins and work toward salvation was one of the church doctrines that Martin Luther campaigned against (he also had trouble with the touted infallibility of the Popes), eventually dividing the Church into the Catholic and Protestant faiths. Then they started killing each other arguing over which interpretation was the true version of the Jesus ‘love thy enemies’ message.

The massive earthquake caused devastation and deaths, over 40,000 now, in Turkey could have been less if government authorities had not provided get-out-of-jail-free cards to builders. Earthquakes are a fairly regular occurrence in that area going back as far as people living there have kept records. The last major quake there with massive casualties occurred in 1999 when seventeen thousand people died. (People died mostly from falling debris or collapsing buildings not from falling into a giant crack in the ground.) Following the 1999 quake the government of Turkey implemented fairly strict guidelines for making new buildings better able to withstand earthquakes. There was also supposed to be a mandate to reinforce the structural integrity of existing buildings. But for a monetary fee paid to the government, builders could avoid having to fix their mistakes. So a great many of the buildings, even new ones, were far from earthquake resistant and tens of thousands of people were buried under the collapsing ruins of substandard construction.

