So you really messed up, and you know it. If only there was a way to get a get-out-of-jail-free card, and put all the nasty stuff you did behind you. During the Middle Ages, the powers that be in the Catholic Church came up with a plan, whereby a parishioner could purchase an ‘indulgence’ (money paid to the church) and obtain salvation. It was a nice arrangement. Sins were expunged, salvation attained, and money flowed into the church treasury. This gross corruption of the philosophy of Jesus led to a revolution within the Church, and considerable soul searching, and the practice was abolished in the 1500s. The payment of indulgences as a way to erase sins and work toward salvation was one of the church doctrines that Martin Luther campaigned against (he also had trouble with the touted infallibility of the Popes), eventually dividing the Church into the Catholic and Protestant faiths. Then they started killing each other arguing over which interpretation was the true version of the Jesus ‘love thy enemies’ message.
The massive earthquake caused devastation and deaths, over 40,000 now, in Turkey could have been less if government authorities had not provided get-out-of-jail-free cards to builders. Earthquakes are a fairly regular occurrence in that area going back as far as people living there have kept records. The last major quake there with massive casualties occurred in 1999 when seventeen thousand people died. (People died mostly from falling debris or collapsing buildings not from falling into a giant crack in the ground.) Following the 1999 quake the government of Turkey implemented fairly strict guidelines for making new buildings better able to withstand earthquakes. There was also supposed to be a mandate to reinforce the structural integrity of existing buildings. But for a monetary fee paid to the government, builders could avoid having to fix their mistakes. So a great many of the buildings, even new ones, were far from earthquake resistant and tens of thousands of people were buried under the collapsing ruins of substandard construction.
It is human nature not to worry about much and then get smacked between the eyes because we ignored the warning signs. Some people will say, well we can’t spend all our time worrying about what ‘might’ happen, and there is some truth to that. It is true that most things we worry about never happen; worry is like an unreliable spy we send into tomorrow. But under the best of conditions, bad things happen to everyone, and the more we can anticipate and avoid certain behaviors and places, the more likely we are to survive unscathed into the next day.
"
Back in the ‘olden days’, when I was taking geology courses in college, the natural process called ‘Plate Tectonics’ was still a debatable theory with a few paragraphs at most dedicated to it. Now we know that plate tectonics drives nearly the entirety of geologic activity of the Earth. Earth is like an egg with a multitude of cracks and pieces of the shell (crust) ‘floating’ on a hot molten layer under it. The spinning planet and other factors cause those pieces to very slowly jostle around and interact with one another. Some spread apart, some grind past each other, some crash headlong into each other, one may dive under another. The interaction of these plates, which has been going on for billions of years, created and is still creating mountains, volcanoes, earthquakes, and influence ocean currents and climate. The safest place to be is generally in the center of one of those plates and not along the edges. This particular part of the world is at the center of the North American Plate and is about as stable geologically as anywhere on the planet. But even in Minnesota there are occasional earthquakes, though not strong enough to be a concern.
The problem is that it is around the edges of these plates where volcanoes erupt and earthquakes are more frequent, that some of the most desirable places are to live. Volcanic ash creates very fertile soil and so we see in places manmade terraces of crops extending up mountains as high as structurally possible. Humans have always been drawn to these areas, like a moth to a flame, because they are truly wondrous and seem like an idyllic setting. So we move in, get settled, proceed for a few generations and then the volcano god sends forth his vengeance and wipes the mountain clean, or the earth gods shake the valleys with violent earthquakes. But then time passes and the devastation is forgotten or reduced to legend, and people move back in and bask in the beauty of creation. Until the next time.
FYI: Nature does not accept indulgences. We make choices. We then deal with the consequences. And natural geologic processes continue oblivious to human prayers and weeping.
