It was only a short time ago, less than a hundred fifty years, that science minded people were still debating just what existed between the planets and stars. The prevailing view was that the solid bodies, i.e. planets, moons, stars, comets, asteroids, etc, were embedded in a mysterious fluid they called ether. This unknown substance was inferred by the way distant objects appeared to be influenced by it. It was used to explain gravity, inertia, expansion and contraction of objects, and more. It answered all those questions nicely. It also answered the question of how light waves could propagate through space.
Waves were known as a natural phenomenon. There were sound waves that propagated through the air and solid objects, there were water waves driven by wind or other forces in bodies of water. Light was believed to be a wave also and so for light to get from the sun to earth, it was reasoned that there must be a substance of some sort in space for it to go through. By this reasoning space could not be empty, though there were a few scientists who resisted the idea of ether. It was, after all, an invention of the human mind in order to explain observed natural processes. But there was no proof. Somehow a way had to be found to actually go into space and take a sample and return it to Earth. Even a hundred years ago, that notion was an impossible dream.
Mainstream scientists in the late 1800s nearly unanimously accepted the existence of ether. Those that didn’t and their arguments were not considered worthy of acknowledgment. Hundreds of scientific papers appeared with such titles as Thoughts On The Influence of Ether as if ether was a forgone conclusion. Yet ether does not exist. It is a ‘placeholder’, an explanation given for natural events when the actual explanation is yet unknown. It is similar to mythology in that explanations are derived based solely on the level of knowledge of the people of the time. Of the thousands of gods and myths invented by humans over the span of human existence, all have been rendered ‘placeholders’ by the philosophy of science. All actions of gods have been dispelled. Nature operates according to set rules without regard for human ignorance.
However, science, too, must work with what is known at the time. If important facts are not known, or not even dreamed of, then the conclusions, though based on sound logic, are apt to be in error. Logic does not guarantee a true conclusion. It can only work with what it is given.
The space between stars is a near perfect vacuum. It is almost empty. There is no liquid ether. There is no firmament of water as the ancients believed (where else could all the rain come from?), no air to breathe. It is not home to deities. It wasn’t, however, our modern spacecraft and exploration of space that eliminated the theory of ether. It was a clearer understanding of the nature of light. Light, indeed, does act like a wave, but it also acts like a particle. Streaming through space from the sun, light travels as tiny ‘bundles’ of energy, photons, that behave like particles even though they are not. This realization is due to the work of Albert Einstein in the early 1900s.
Ether vanished from existence with the discovery of new information as has the various mythologies of human invention. Yet there are other inventions that may go the way of ether. They are called Dark Matter and Dark Energy. They are not ‘dark’ in the sense of being evil, but rather that they are completely invisible to human observation. They are mostly theoretical but answer some of the perplexing questions about why and how galaxies form and then rotate as they do. Dark matter explains those questions nicely. Sound familiar?
Observations indicate that the Universe is expanding at an ever-increasing rate, pulling itself apart. Eventually there will be no stars, no planets, nothing but forever dissipating and fading bits of energy. Like fireflies going out in a vast void, eventually there will be nothing at all. At least that’s according to our current understanding, which is not cast in stone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.