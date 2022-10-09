World War II was over and America had dropped two nuclear warheads on Japan to end it all. The USSR (Russia and its territories) quite quickly secured the secret plans to construct such a weapon using two American spies, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were caught and executed in 1953. But the damage was done and thus began the Cold War where the USSR and the United States were in an all out race to build the biggest and most nuclear warheads. At first bombers would have been the sole delivery system but that changed to primarily Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles that could strike any target anywhere in the world. In the US the military controlled the fledgling nuclear industry but gradually expanded the scope to include private companies that essentially took over R&D. This ensured a more or less steady supply of the fissionable material (processed Uranium and Plutonium) to make the powerful weapons. Domestic uses arose in the form of nuclear power plants to produce electricity. The overall strategy was to shift the financial pain (tax dollars) off the US budget and to the private sector. The military would still get their weapons but at a lower cost to taxpayers.
There are many different radioactive elements but Uranium and Plutonium were selected because they are the ‘easiest’ to make the explosive material required for bombs. There were experiments with other radioactive elements to produce energy for electricity production. The most notable of those was Thorium. An experimental nuclear reactor was constructed, which could have been used to produce electricity, that used a combination of Thorium and Uranium that ran successfully for months. Despite its successful operation, it was shut down by the recommendation of the US military and never revisited.
Which brings us to today. China now has the US plans for building a Thorium molten salt reactor, as do other countries. This is no longer secret information and is widely available. China is now actively seeking to take the US research, perfect it, and build their own Thorium based research reactor. Well, so what? If the US abandoned molten salt reactors decades ago, why would anyone want to revive old technology? Because times change.
Right after WWII it made sense, from a military perspective, to concentrate on Uranium and Plutonium. The private sector, particularly power plant companies, could help provide the fissionable material that would go into the nuclear warheads that were aimed primarily at the USSR. And Uranium based nuclear power could help provide the electricity for the general population. The use of Thorium, though successful, seemed unnecessary.
But Thorium use in nuclear reactors has a number of advantages over Uranium, which contributed to Thorium’s downfall but also raised the possibility of an unlimited supply of cheap energy. Thorium is much safer than Uranium and Plutonium (and unlike coal does not release tons of carbon dioxide and pollutants into the atmosphere) and much more abundant than Uranium in Nature. Thorium based molten salt reactors cannot ‘melt down’ under any circumstances as did Chernobyl in the Ukraine and the damaged power plant in Japan. Most of the deadly byproducts of a Uranium based reactor do not occur using Thorium and most of those that do occur can be recycled into safer substances. Thorium based reactors can also be constructed to scale, which means they can be constructed to a size that fits the need. So a smaller version could power a small city, factory complex, or even a private home, while larger versions could provide energy for larger metropolises. They would also be much cheaper to build and don’t require the massive cement containment buildings or elaborate cooling facilities. Thorium based molten salt reactors could even be (at least in theory) made to power vehicles.
So whatever happened to this civilization saving technology that the Chinese are now seeking to exploit? Practical applications were never pursued in the US because no refined product or byproduct of Thorium can be used to produce nuclear weapons. But China recognizes the tremendous financial potential of this technology. Consider that these smaller units could be sold to every community and every now isolated group of people to produce electricity cheaply and safely and make energy independence a reality.
While the threat of a nuclear exchange with an adversary remains, there are now more than enough nuclear weapons in the world to send humanity back to the Dark Ages. But a conversion to Thorium based energy production and other safer radioactive elements would disrupt the entrenched and very lucrative energy industry, as it now exists. There is simply too much political pressure by the major corporate players to maintain the status quo to take Thorium seriously. China, building on US research, has no such restraints.
