 World War II was over and America had dropped two nuclear warheads on Japan to end it all.  The USSR (Russia and its territories) quite quickly secured the secret plans to construct such a weapon using two American spies, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were caught and executed in 1953.  But the damage was done and thus began the Cold War where the USSR and the United States were in an all out race to build the biggest and most nuclear warheads. At first bombers would have been the sole delivery system but that changed to primarily Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles that could strike any target anywhere in the world.  In the US the military controlled the fledgling nuclear industry but gradually expanded the scope to include private companies that essentially took over R&D.  This ensured a more or less steady supply of the fissionable material (processed Uranium and Plutonium) to make the powerful weapons. Domestic uses arose in the form of nuclear power plants to produce electricity.  The overall strategy was to shift the financial pain (tax dollars) off the US budget and to the private sector. The military would still get their weapons but at a lower cost to taxpayers.

There are many different radioactive elements but Uranium and Plutonium were selected because they are the ‘easiest’ to make the explosive material required for bombs. There were experiments with other radioactive elements to produce energy for electricity production. The most notable of those was Thorium. An experimental nuclear reactor was constructed, which could have been used to produce electricity, that used a combination of Thorium and Uranium that ran successfully for months.  Despite its successful operation, it was shut down by the recommendation of the US military and never revisited.

