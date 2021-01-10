Imagine you could travel back fifty thousand years when the first humans were venturing out of Africa into Asia and southern Europe. Before you leave on your mission of discovery you are instructed not to interact with humans or Neanderthals and remain a distant observer so as not to interfere with their culture or inadvertently do something that would disrupt the human evolutionary time line. But being a curious sort, you attempt to get as close as possible observing a family group from an overhead cliff and accidentally drop your compact camera over the edge. It falls to the ground amongst fallen stones and as fate would have it one of the adults of the group picks it up and stares at it quizzically, closely examining it from every angle. You realize that advanced technology has now fallen into their hands and might alter the future. Should you panic?
Probably not. The hunter-gatherer of that time would have no idea whatsoever what he was looking at and would probably discard it as just another useless stone. He would have no frame of reference for anything other than what his own level of understanding permitted.
What does that tell us? Humans ‘see’ their surroundings through their own culture, accumulated knowledge, and window in time. Hunter-gatherers knew Nature intimately reading the changing seasons, the ways of the plants and animals, how to build shelters, where to find water, where to hunker down for the winter, how to make tools for hunting and food preparation out of stone and available materials, and so on. That was their worldview. Everything fit into it somehow. Modern technology would be beyond their understanding and in any case would be irrelevant to their well-being.
We face the same sort of present-prejudice today. If an advanced species dropped a piece of their technology into our laps, it is very likely we wouldn’t even recognize it for what it was. Even if it were all around us, we would likely just misinterpret it as being something familiar to us or not see it at all.
But we could make some guesses. Alien technology would not be something as obvious as a dropped camera. It might be biological and part of the structure of DNA. Aliens might be multi-dimensional where they could see us but we couldn’t see them. They could exist as a creation of what scientists refer to as dark matter and dark energy. Or maybe they don’t exist at all, and we only assume their existence because of our own fledgling attempts to observe and explore the Cosmos.
Then there is the theory that alien civilizations have existed all over the galaxy but all are gone now having self-destructed because of wars, or climate change, or destruction of their environment, or a pandemic, or asteroid impacts on their world. It makes sense, but only because we see those same challenges facing us. We are judging what alien civilizations might face because of what we face.
In 2017 Oumuamua became the first known asteroid from interstellar space to pass through the solar system. Because it came from ‘out there’, it generated a lot of interest even though it was already on its way out before it was detected. As a naturally created asteroid moves away from the sun, it slows down according to the laws of motion. Yet, Oumuamua did just the opposite. It gained velocity. Something other than the force of gravity was acting upon it. This led to speculation that it was a space probe sent to the solar system by an alien civilization. One idea was that its increased velocity was due to a ‘light sail’, which used the solar wind to propel it away from the sun. This would indicate intelligent alien design, unless it was composed of such naturally light material that it was propelled outward on its own. Scientists do not have the answer to Oumuamua. It remains an enigma.
If Oumuamua turned out to be an alien probe, what of the aliens that created it? They are probably long gone since the space relic has been traveling through space for hundreds of thousands if not millions of years. At least that’s how we see it through our narrow window in time.
