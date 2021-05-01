A proof of concept helicopter has taken flight on Mars.
On February 18, 2021 the Perseverance spacecraft set down gently on the surface of Mars. Less than fifteen minutes earlier it had been hurtling toward the planet at over 12,000 miles per hour and facing the wrong direction. In order for the landing to be accomplished with a happy ending, the spacecraft had to rotate 180 degrees, ensure the heat shield would work properly and eject at the correct time after doing its job, deploy a parachute, look for a safe place to land free of boulders, employ a rocket powered ‘sky crane’ to reduce speed further and set it gently on the ground, and once Perseverance was on the ground eject the sky crane to a safe distance away from the lander. And all that accomplished with no additional input from Earth-based engineers.
Due to the distance between Earth and Mars, it took seven minutes for the radio signal to reach NASA that the lander was safely on the ground. Radio signals travel at the speed of light (186,000 miles per second) and those scientists involved have come to call the delay that the vast distance creates the ‘seven minutes of terror’. If something went wrong in the descent and even if it was a correctable problem, there would be no way to break the constants of Nature. Scientists cannot monitor the descent in ‘real’ time and simply have to wait until the spacecraft notifies mission control of a successful landing.
This successful landing on Mars is not the first time this strategy of landing has been used (the sky crane) and it is now considered proven technology. The lander is equipped with cameras and other instruments to survey its surroundings and also other ‘proof of concept’ technologies, i.e. technologies being tested ‘in the field’ for the first time. A couple of the more notable ones include an experiment that can extract oxygen from the mostly carbon dioxide atmosphere of Mars, and a helicopter. Both of these have already proven themselves.
Because the Martian atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide (CO2), there is actually an abundance of oxygen there, just not in breathable form. In order for humans to ever set foot on Mars, the technology must exist to extract breathable oxygen from the Martian air or water ice. The success of this experiment proves it is possible.
Ingenuity, the tiny helicopter that hitched a ride on the underside of the Perseverance lander, proved that powered flight is possible on Mars. About the size of a shoebox with two counter-rotating blades above, the little machine took off and landed successfully more than once. The controllers will continue to test the limits of this machine, probably crashing it in the end. But its primary objective has already been achieved. even though the Martian atmosphere is incredibly thin (about 1/100 of Earth’s atmosphere).
Both the landing and the flight of Ingenuity were accomplished ‘hands off’ meaning there wasn’t a controller sitting somewhere on Earth maneuvering a joystick. These incredible accomplishments were achieved by in-place computer programs and instructions, and represent a form of Artificial Intelligence.
When astronauts went to the moon and the lunar lander was about to set down, an astronaut had the ability to manually guide the lander the last distance in order to avoid rocks, larger boulders, and craters. Since the moon is much closer than Mars, radio communication was delayed only by a few seconds at most. But at Mars, which is much farther away, there is no human there or on Earth to take over immediate control if something goes wrong, including the possibility of landing on a pile of boulders. So the lander has a computer program and uses radar to analyze the ground under it as it descends. The software can make a decision on the best landing site in the immediate area and direct the spacecraft to that location. Some of the first pictures Perseverance sent back to Earth after it landed showed a landscape with multiple rocks, boulders, and outcrops, yet it set down on a smooth surface.
The goals of this mission are to study the Mars geology and chemical composition, to test ‘proof of concept’ technologies for future missions, to gather samples of the Martian surface, and to look for signs of past (or present) life on Mars, a field of study called Astrobiology. Previous studies indicate the area of the landing site was once under water some 3.8 billion years ago when Mars had a much warmer and wetter climate with a thicker atmosphere. Ancient life would have left chemical markers and possibly even fossils if it had once secured a foothold there. Mars is incredibly cold and dry now but there may still be briny liquid water deep below the surface. Future missions are planned to drill down to look for that water and also see if there may yet be microscopic survivors on Mars.
