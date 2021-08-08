A reader asked: There are lots of species of some kinds of animals like the cat family (lions, tigers, cheetahs, house cats, etc.) but only one kind of human. How come evolution only produced one kind of human? Isn’t this evidence that humans are a special creation?
What the reader is asking is why have some animal and plant families diversified through natural selection into many different species that, over time, have become separate enough to not be able to interbreed. This is generally true and is in essence the process of evolution through speciation. Yet if the divergence has been relatively recent, certain species can interbreed with their closest species relatives and produce offspring, though the offspring may be infertile. For instance a mating of horses and donkeys produces mules and hinnies, lions and tigers can produce ‘ligars’, polar bears can breed with grizzlies producing a ‘pizzly’ (this is becoming more common in the wild as polar bear habitat shrinks due to climate change), lynx and bobcats can produce a hybrid, and others. But the farther apart species become separated by time and generations and genetic drift, the less likely those species would be able to produce viable offspring at least in the wild.
By studying the fossil record, scientists know that over the last few million years there were many branches of the primate family. Nearly all went extinct for various reasons. The line that led to humans also contained many different ‘variants’ and in the distant past all became extinct including our immediate predecessors, the last of which lived concurrently with early humans for a time. About two hundred thousand years ago, humans, evolving out of those predecessors, became the dominant hominid species.
But in the early days of human development, there were still isolated groups of hominid species related to us but separate. These include Neanderthals, Denisovans, and others. They formed from the same ‘stock’ as humans but evolved in separate populations. The paths of early humans eventually crossed with those other isolated populations and interbreeding took place. That is why non-African human DNA contains a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA. Neanderthals are gone but a small but significant part of them lives on in modern humans. Early humans were able to interbreed with those populations because there had not elapsed enough time for speciation to make interbreeding unproductive.
We could speculate that if Neanderthals and Denisovans and other groups of evolving hominids had never crossed paths with early humans, that eventually those groups would have become biologically distinct enough to be unable to interbreed because of speciation.
That would have been the case for nearly all other organisms. But it didn’t happen for humans because we are not bound by geography to one particular area. Humans are notoriously mobile, adaptable, inquisitive, and seem to have a propensity to seeing what is over the next hill, around the next bend, and what makes things tick. So the early separations that occurred were reunited through human migrations. There is only one species of humans because we can adapt to nearly every environment and are expansionist by nature. Plus we have a tendency to kill off those that get in our way.
An interesting thought experiment is what happens when and if humans become a multi-planet species, or even an interstellar species. Humans that venture out into the cosmos will evolve according to their new environments. Those that leave the solar system altogether will become, in all likelihood, forever separated from the human population on earth. After the passage of thousands of generations, they will become a different species, no longer human, but claiming humans as their distant ancestors. They might attempt to reconnect with their human progenitors if they should come back to earth. If the human population still exists in that far distant future which is unlikely, the two groups would be as different genetically as monkeys are to modern humans. Human speciation would have occurred, and every off-earth destination would have created a new species of ‘us’.
