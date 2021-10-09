The weekly Science Voice column by Terry Mejdrich is always interesting and enlightening, but the last several have been exceptional . I hope they are being used by middle school and high school science teachers to spur student debate, discussion and research. I would suggest that if you were intrigued by last Sunday’s article on bringing back extinct animals, just google “Pleistocene Park” and you will see the project underway in Siberia by Sergey Zimov and his family to reintroduce large herbivores to dig up thick grassy areas and allow trees and other plants to gain a foothold again. Sounds kooky at first glance, but Zimov makes a good case. It’s fascinating, and I wish them great success! And thank you, Terry for covering this and many other topics of interest.
Gail Wanner
Deer River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.