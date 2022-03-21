As vice-chair of the senate education finance and policy committee, Senator Eichorn knows ISD #318 will need to cut $3 million from its budget for the next school year. Do you know what he is spending his time on? Is it working to adequately fund education for our children? No. Is he working so our community members will not be unemployed because of budget cuts? No. He is busy grandstanding with “education” legislation that is just another unfunded mandate that overburdens our teachers while taking focus away from students. He already knows this bill will not go forward to the House and will never see the governor’s desk.
We have family, friends, and neighbors in our community that will be unemployed because Eichorn is not advocating for us and for our schools. Our children will not have access to some of the programs/activities we value because Eichorn is not working to fund our schools. Our schools are not overstaffed. Cuts are going to have to be made for services for our most vulnerable children. Senator Eichorn, what should be cut? Teachers (so there are larger class sizes)? Reading and math support for struggling students? Junior high sports?
Senator, you have the power to send some of the projected budget surplus toward our school district, but you are choosing not to. Instead, you are choosing politics over our children, over our community, over our future. Senator Eichorn, fund our schools!
