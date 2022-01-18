The National Sanctity of Human Life Day was established by Ronald Reagan and first observed on Jan. 22, 1984. It has been observed annually on the Sunday closest to that date since.
The lives least likely to be treated with sanctity are unborn children. More children die of abortion than any other childhood malady, 40 million world wide and almost a 1 million in the US each year. In some countries like China abortions are forced. In our country sometimes the woman feels forced by those who have influence in her life.
No mother desires to have someone end the life of her unborn child. Which tells us that those who have abortions are under incredible stress that makes them feel that abortion is their only option. Therefor if we desire to end abortion we need to do a better job of offering caring hope and resources to these women.
In our community there are women at the New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center who compassionately offer many different resources to bring hope and help for those individuals and families who need encouragement to have the strength to do what they really want for their unborn child. They also offer help for those hurting from past abortions.
If you desire that kind of assistance or would like to partner with them please contact them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.