When I was a baby, I was diagnosed with a fairly rare condition known as alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency. At the time there were little known treatments. Doctor after doctor couldn’t do much. I was dying. A few months after I was born, a doctor told my mother to “take him home and play with him, he’ll probably die before he’s 2 feet - I’m not kidding, that’s what a medical professional said. My mom is not one to be trifled with and she found a doctor on the cutting edge of medical science at the University of Minnesota Hospital, he brought me back from the edge and gave me a chance to live. Dr. Sharp I believe his name was, and what a doc he was. He treated me all throughout my childhood and kept me going, all the time stressing a healthy life, eating well, fresh air.
Fast forward 30 odd years or so of borrowed time, I’ve lived in small towns ever since and access to advanced care has been limited, but I was doing well enough in my prime that it didn’t seem to matter much. I went in for the odd ague or ailment, and of course my alpha 1 came up each time, but at no time did anyone tell me that there were now long term treatments available, albeit at a very high price. As a result, I’ve got emphysema, can’t walk more than a hundred feet without being winded, am immunocomprimised and I’m apparently dying quickly again.
The few doctors that I’ve seen, amounting to decades upon decades of training and experience have stressed another thing as well. Vaccines.
Seeing this “protest” against masks, vaccines and mandatory vaccinations carried out by the medical professionals has brought me to the brink of rage at the hubris inherent, but mostly it makes me sad and worried. Without calling anyone out personally (but we all see you…), this is truly a disturbing trend. If the ones we rely on to care for us are a danger to us, and now some of them are all too real a danger. This “highly survivable” infection is a true threat to the immunocomprised community, which at last read was about 3% of the overall population, mostly the elderly and those like me, with preexisting conditions. If we catch it at all, we’re toast. Unvaccinated people carry a far higher chance of carrying a viral load high enough to transmit it to us, where it might pass a normal person entirely or only affect them slightly. That’s also not speaking to the transmissibility of Delta nor it’s heightened affect on children.
Please folks, I come to you on bended knee asking you to reconsider your stance. I have four beautiful kids aged 12-15 and I *really* don’t want to exit stage right just yet.
Please.
Richard Pederson
Grand Rapids
