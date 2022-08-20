If Governor Walz wants to mend fences with rural Minnesotans, he could start by cleaning house at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS). Specifically, the mid-management bureaucracy blocking complete compliance with Minnesota laws empowering the highly-successful County Based Purchasing (CBP) model for delivering health care programs.

In the turbulent waters of contemporary health care delivery, the CBP model stands alone in providing county MA recipients dependable access to consistent, locally-administered, cost-effective care that streamlines local social services, public and behavioral health, medical care and wellness programs to meet the unique needs of each public health program participant.

