Roe v. Wade perspective appreciated Jun 10, 2022

Thank you to Pam Dowell for sharing her personal experience re: abortion and to the Herald for printing her story.We may not all be pro-abortion but she reminds us of the importance of having the freedom to choose.

Kay Guenther
Jordan, Minn.
