The political fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down more than 50 years of women’s rights has been underway across the nation. The overturning of Roe versus Wade last year has been a signal of radical interpretation of law. In my own family, there has been a stark shift in attitude due to this decision. My mother was born in the 1960s and grew up respecting Ronald Regan’s modern conservative values of fiscal responsibility for the economy, a secure nation, and the emphasis on the traditional Cristian family. There was one giant contradiction with that vision and that problem was women’s rights. The right for women to seek care for reproductive issues was unanimously agreed upon by a bipartisan Supreme Court in 1973 and was a legal precedent for protecting the right for women to make their own decisions about how, when, and where to raise a family in America. Women fought tooth and nail to assert their individual rights to be equal decision makers regarding their own bodies under the law.
My mother’s occupation and passion were science and pharmacy. She was an Assistant professor of Pharmacy at UMD and gave lectures all over the United States. As an independent and single mother, she taught me to respect the rights of women. She spoke of the terrible risks associated with a pregnancy for women. Even with modern medical technology, the chance of death is a real concern for both mothers and their children. Women bear the burden of conceiving, carrying to term, and the ultimate stress of giving birth. There were numerous times that she would be approached by young teenage girls seeking medical aid for unplanned and often forced pregnancies. I vividly recall going to her presentations at the Duluth Life House in rooms pact with young women and girls. Some of which had two kids before they were even 18. She talked with women, got them resources that benefited their health, and she educated them on how to access tools that would give them medical autonomy. This allowed them to make important decisions for their lives. She never questioned the right for women to access healthcare because she thought those rights had been assured by hard fought struggle decades long past. A struggle that was led and won by women, and for women. All of that changed.
