RideMN1 will be bicycling through your area on Sept. 16 and 17. We are coming from East Grand Forks and heading for Lake Superior with a message – We Are Winning The War Against Cancer! Each September we cross Minnesota via a different Route – this year East Grand Forks – Red Lake Falls –Brooks – Clearbrook – Blackduck – Federal Dam-Grand Rapids – Culver City – Duluth – 343 miles in all. We are a small group (limited to 30) that tends to be more ‘senior’ (we have six riders that are in their 70’s) and they come from all over – Michigan, Colorado, Oklahoma and yes, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
RideMN1 is a cancer awareness nonprofit that bicycles across Minnesota each September with a message – We Are Winning The War To End Cancer!
We live near Aitkin and are so proud to show off our great area and visit many area cafes and restaurants. Minnesotans are wonderful! - How do you feed 32 people breakfast after camping at Federal Dam? No problem! Wanda at Jerry’s Bar & Grill in Boy River is cooking us breakfast and sending us on the road with sack lunches. We were in a real pickle - and who came to the rescue? Another GIVER! A tip of the hat to Wanda, John, and Andrea - (and Marge at the Campground), we are fortunate to live here.
Amazing strides are being made right now.
We want to encourage cancer screening as we know early detection is our best defense. Colonoscopies and mammograms are now standard procedures that are classified as preventive and are covered by most all insurances. Get Screened! For those currently battling cancer, or if you have a loved one fighting right now – you are not alone. Please reach out to a neighbor, friend, or simply a passerby; the kindness, love, and support you receive will bring comfort. We have met many survivors, and many that are currently receiving treatment. This is not an easy struggle and our hearts can become heavy. RideMN1 wants you to know – you are not alone, we are biking to end cancer! So, if you happen to see some of us pedaling along our route, give a honk and a wave as we are on a mission and cannot stop.
Wally McFarlane is Ride Director for RideMN1 Inc.
