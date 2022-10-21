"

Political Debates are in full swing and as I watch them, I look not only for someone of my own political persuasion, but someone skilled at building relationships to heal that which divides us.  If we are to have a future as a nation, we must elect leaders dedicated to the every day give-and-take needed to get the machinery of governance up and running again.   

Because of redistricting, many of us have found ourselves in new territory.  In the case of my husband and I, we were lucky enough to find ourselves in a District with a very clear choice.  One candidate has openly made harsh judgements against anyone not aligned to his beliefs while the other has a history of working as a team member in service to his community.   For this reason my husband and I will be voting for 6A Candidate, Rick Blake.  Blake has set out clear priorities for the betterment of our community: Adequately fund our schools, raise Local Gov’t Aid to help small cities with operating expenses, and respect of a woman’s reproductive rights.  

