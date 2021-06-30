ESV Romans 13:1 Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.
He stood shoulder to shoulder with his fellow officers providing safety for the neighboring community from the violence that took away from the message of the peaceful protest. They hurled insults in his face and threw human excrement and bottles full of undetermined liquid at the men and women that wore his same uniform. As I heard this story, I wondered what must have been going through his mind as he held the line with this fellow officers. Was it the memory of the domestic violence call he went on the night before? Perhaps it was the crying mother he served a death notice to after being first on the scene of her son’s fatal motorcycle accident. It could have even been the grandfather he gave chest compressions to at the hockey game last year when he was off duty, or the middle-aged man struggling with mental illness that he talked into putting the gun down. I don’t know what he was thinking about that night when he was getting assaulted to preserve the safety of others, it could have been anything similar to these hypothetical yet realistic guesses. Don’t get me wrong. I do not believe that law enforcement officers are sinless or perfect. They are human, and at times they display the best of what it means to bear the image of God in this world, other times we see when they display what lies in all of our hearts: pride, anger, frustration, and weakness.
It is because of this weakness and sin in the lives of law enforcement, that lives in all of us, that it is being sensationalized and demonized as the defining characteristic of all police by many voices in our world today. I hear so much about how horrible police are, how they have always been perpetrators of violence and exploitation as if they all share in the horrors committed by a few of their peers. I wonder how many people are ready to abolish the medical field and stop seeing their physician because of malpractice suits that have been filed against other doctors in the past? I am guessing not many.
I am writing this article not to weigh into a political argument or take sides with a certain agenda in our emerging culture. I am writing this because I continue to mull over what role the church is supposed to have in this social climate amid the issues of today. I know it is not to be silent. I am also writing this because many people have asked what role our faith has in dealing with these situations that keep arising in our country ranging from vaccines to the abolishing of the police. So, here’s the answer and it is a lot more simple than the world wants you to think it is. Be a responsible citizen.
God has placed these governing authorities over us in this life. They are imperfect, yet we are subject to them until they try to get us to do something contrary to our faith dictated to us through Holy Scripture. We pray for the authorities in our lives (1 Timothy 2:1-4). We serve them and support them in their work. We know they are imperfect, so we hold them accountable, and forgive them when they act as the humans we see ourselves acting like from time to time. However, being a responsible citizen doesn’t stop there. It demands responsible stewardship of how we live in this country ranging from how we vote, interact with our elected officials, participate in the health of our community, defend our neighbor, and care for our own health. Some would say that our faith has nothing to do with how we live out the next weeks, months and years in the current social political chaos. They could not be more wrong. Who we are in Christ and our faith in the Creator and Sustainer of all things, shape our response during this time. Just because the world is in crisis, and every time you listen to the news everything seems to be in a panic, that does not mean our response needs to be impulsive and as chaotic as our surroundings. It does not mean that God is frantic or confused, and that our relationship to Him is in disarray. So we engage this present age with the confidence that our calling and identity in Christ does not change like the winds of secular opinion. In this world we will have trouble but take heart Christ has overcome it (John 16:33). You are in this world not defined by it (John 17:14; 2 Corinthians 5:16-17).
From the rising and the setting sun to the crop at harvest our Lord has provided for His creation year after year and we thank and praise Him for His faithfulness to us. In that same vein, our Lord provides for the health of our communities by establishing and maintaining civil services in our midst (Colossians 1:16-17). From our utility departments to our first responders our Lord has blessed us year after year by providing for our needs. Even if that need is a protective line of officers standing shoulder to shoulder providing safety for neighborhoods from violence. It is because of the readiness and sacrificial heart of so many law-enforcement officers that the men and women who put on the badge every day will always have my admiration, thanks, and prayers. Why? Because I may be a Republican, Democrat or Independent? No. Because our Christian faith calls us to responsible citizenship, and to honor and respect our authorities as instituted by God (Romans 13:1).
There are so many things during this time in history that are being used to divide us, and in reality, isolate us from each other. Through it all, may we be given the faith to hold on to the one thing that unites us. That we are created by a merciful Lord, that we are incredibly imperfect yet forgiven by His grace through His Son Jesus Christ. Not one of us is perfect nor defined by our imperfections or the imperfections of our peers. We belong to the Lord, and it is in Him that we have so many blessings, including one another. So let us give glory to the one and only Triune God, as we turn away from demonizing each other and turn toward bearing each other’s burdens and praying for one another. May we work together in this duty of being “responsible citizens” and live, not seeing the authorities over us here by coincidence or tradition but instituted by God Himself (Romans 13:1).
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy is pastor at First Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. Email him at pastorlovejoy@rocketmail.com
