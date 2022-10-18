Then Pilate said to him, “So you are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say that I am a king. For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.” 38 Pilate said to him, “What is truth?” After he had said this, he went back outside to the Jews and told them, “I find no guilt in him. ESV John 18:37-38
What is the password?! Over and over again I muttered this question under my breath as I sat at my computer, trying to remember the password that I set up the day before. I tried to go with what I thought it was, what I had always used, I even tried all the simple variations that I thought would make sense. Then it hit me, it was still the auto generated password. You know the one with 36-characters arranged with no pattern or sequence, just letters and symbols picked at random. How was I supposed to know that? It is so frustrating when you are so close, but so far away. Not only that but feel like you are in an impossible situation. Take Pilate for instance, it wasn’t a password that was standing in his way. For him he had to figure out how he was going to get past all the obstacles that stood before him. For instance, there was this innocent man who everyone was trying to falsely accuse. The crowds were starting to get out of hand, and he knew that if another riot broke out and Caesar heard about it he would be dead. If that wasn’t enough pressure, even Pilate’s wife was pressuring him based on a dream that she had, to make the right choice. No wonder he asked, “what is truth?!” With all the opinions and options out there, it’s no wonder he was confused and frustrated.
The problem comes when we think truth is something we can change or create for ourselves. Pilate was trying to figure out what was the best truth for him and perhaps tweak it to avoid responsibility. We think we can manipulate it slightly to get what we need or want for ourselves. However, the reality is that truth is generated for us, without any consultation on our part. Just like that 36-character password fabricated by my computer. No matter how we fool ourselves into thinking that what we trust next, the truth we usually use or variations of it that we tried in the past, that nasty notice pops up, “incorrect password.” No matter how many times we feel like what were trusting in should work, it doesn’t, and we are reminded how our emotions cannot change reality. Truth is truth, it is not subjective or situational. It simply is what it is, regardless of the circumstance.
In a couple weeks many churches around the world will be remembering the Reformation of the Catholic Church that took place in 1517. 502 years ago, the world asked the question Pilate filled his praetorium walls with. “What is truth?” Ironically, the answer in 1517 was the same answer as it was when Pilate asked it. Truth comes from outside of us. It often stares us right in the face. At times, it makes us feel uncomfortable, exposes how we’ve been wrong, but also comforts us with reassurance that it hasn’t changed. Jesus, in John 14:6, tells His disciples that He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. That nobody comes to the Father except through Him. He is the ultimate “password.” The Word made flesh to dwell among us and expose to us our need for salvation and then where salvation is found. Pilate, the Pope Leo the 10th, nor any of us can change the truth. The truth that we are all sinful and that our sins bring unhinged guilt upon us that is impossible to escape. Pilate could escape it by forging his own way, Leo couldn’t invent a way to work your way out from under it or pay your way to freedom. The truth is that The Truth, Jesus Christ alone, frees us from the wages of our sin. He frees us with nothing short of His own suffering, death, and resurrection. What we were powerless to do for ourselves, He does freely through His blood. Not because He coerced, manipulated, or because of some selfish motivation. But because He could not imagine His Kingdom without you in it. That’s the truth.
Sometimes we think we know what’s best for us. We try any number of things to ease our conscience; things that we have tried in our past or numerous variations. But there is only one solution to our sorrows, guilt, sin, and death. It is not a 35-character chain of symbols and numbers. It is Christ. It’s that simple. He wants you to run to Him and cast your cares upon Him. He will give you rest. Pilate chose to walk away from truth. Many others have through out the ages. But for you and me, let us hold on to it firmly. Let’s run the race of this life with perseverance, through the barrage of false opinions, and simply thank the Lord how He came to us. As a servant, giving us the one thing we could never discover on our own. Truth. To God be all the Glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13), Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy, Pastor, First Lutheran Church (735 NE 1St Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744; flcgr.org/1-218-999-4101)
