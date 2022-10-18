Then Pilate said to him, “So you are a king?” Jesus answered, “You say that I am a king. For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.” 38 Pilate said to him, “What is truth?” After he had said this, he went back outside to the Jews and told them, “I find no guilt in him. ESV John 18:37-38

What is the password?! Over and over again I muttered this question under my breath as I sat at my computer, trying to remember the password that I set up the day before.  I tried to go with what I thought it was, what I had always used, I even tried all the simple variations that I thought would make sense. Then it hit me, it was still the auto generated password. You know the one with 36-characters arranged with no pattern or sequence, just letters and symbols picked at random. How was I supposed to know that? It is so frustrating when you are so close, but so far away. Not only that but feel like you are in an impossible situation. Take Pilate for instance, it wasn’t a password that was standing in his way. For him he had to figure out how he was going to get past all the obstacles that stood before him. For instance, there was this innocent man who everyone was trying to falsely accuse. The crowds were starting to get out of hand, and he knew that if another riot broke out and Caesar heard about it he would be dead. If that wasn’t enough pressure, even Pilate’s wife was pressuring him based on a dream that she had, to make the right choice.  No wonder he asked, “what is truth?!” With all the opinions and options out there, it’s no wonder he was confused and frustrated.

