  Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit”- 14 yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes. James 4:13-14

Last week I was sitting in my truck in line, filling out a withdrawal slip, I asked the teller what the date was. It was Aug. 12!... Of 2022! Where have the last few months gone? I know we had some vacations planned, some traveling for work, but school sports have now started, band camp is off and running, there’s even Halloween candy at Walgreens! How are we already in the middle of August? These are just a few of the thoughts that rushed through my mind as I began to have as I began to experience an existential crisis started by the teller pointing to the date on the wall. Regret started coursing through my veins. I have gone fishing only a handful of times, didn’t take the kids camping like we wanted, and the list of home projects is still hanging on the fridge. I know now why James describes our lives as a vapor that is here for a little while and then vanishes.

