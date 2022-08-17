Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit”- 14 yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes. James 4:13-14
Last week I was sitting in my truck in line, filling out a withdrawal slip, I asked the teller what the date was. It was Aug. 12!... Of 2022! Where have the last few months gone? I know we had some vacations planned, some traveling for work, but school sports have now started, band camp is off and running, there’s even Halloween candy at Walgreens! How are we already in the middle of August? These are just a few of the thoughts that rushed through my mind as I began to have as I began to experience an existential crisis started by the teller pointing to the date on the wall. Regret started coursing through my veins. I have gone fishing only a handful of times, didn’t take the kids camping like we wanted, and the list of home projects is still hanging on the fridge. I know now why James describes our lives as a vapor that is here for a little while and then vanishes.
Later that day my wife and I sat discussing how we can reclaim the rest of the summer that is left. We thought of ways to slow down, enjoy the moment, and not just squander the moments we have left in the coming days. Life is so precious, and the time we waste can never be stolen back to spend with those we love. All of this isn’t new to us. Most likely you have a post card, or a frame in your house that has a clever saying about the precious moments in life. Yet we still push forward in our calendars as if we have all the time in the world at our disposal, filling our every day with busy tasks and anxious thoughts about hurrying so we can cram one more thing in before dinner.
There is a powerful tool that therapists across disciplines have been using for decades called “mindfulness.” There are a variety of ways to practice mindfulness, through centering and grounding exercises to shut out the busyness of the world and quiet the anxious mind. Ranging from picturing yourself floating on a wave in the ocean to participating in breathing exercises and Goat Yoga, people all over the globe have embraced this need. We all need to slow down, dispel worry, and be physically, mentally, and spiritually present in the moment. Yes, I said spiritually present. We need to spend time each day meditating with God, not just having devotion time as if it is another item on our daily agenda. To focus on His word, hear His voice swirling off the page, and how it speaks to the spiritual longings you are experiencing now. Our daily devotion ought to be an intimate time with our Savior, laying all of our burdens on Him as He equips, encourages and directs our lives. For me, mindfulness is not just about pushing away the anxiety of this life, but it is about replacing those feelings of panic with a stillness that comes from knowing that in this moment God is by your side. Think about all the time in this summer we simply rushed from one event to the next ignoring our Lord’s strong abiding presence.
We might lose sight of the present in this life, but God doesn’t. Yes, He sees the chaos, the division, and the sensationalism that distracts us, but He also sees you standing there dazed by the barrage of events in your life. He sees you and moves to you. Even in your vehicle making a deposit at the bank, asking the teller what the date is, as you stare at her in disbelief. He gave you the lungs to draw your next breath, so do so slowly, in your nose and out your mouth, breathing in His mercy. Know that the same one who sent His only Son Jesus Christ to die and forgive you, supply you with eternal life, is sustaining you in body and soul at this very moment. Feel the breeze on your skin and know that He set it in motion. Look at the sun, and realize His mercies are new this day. Picture yourself, not simply floating on a wave in an ocean, but at the feet of Christ hearing “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” (John 14:27)
You might not be able to steal back the moments lost with your loved ones. But you can pause today, be present physically, mentally, and spiritually, and see your life come back into view. There will always be “things” to put on your calendar. Today put you and God on it. Once you see the importance of spending time with yourself and God, time for others will seem so much more fulfilling because you will be fully present in the moment, not overwhelmed and distracted. The moments you spend together won’t seem so rare or fleeting because you will get a glimpse of eternity. Goat Yoga might seem appealing to some… but I’ll take Christ and my family any day. To God be all the Glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy, Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.