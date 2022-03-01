Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy

And Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the wilderness 2 for forty days, being tempted by the devil. (Luke 4:1-2ESV)
In-between college and grad school I took a job that involved remodeling houses. I remember one home in particular that had a basement that no one would go into. Everyone who came into work on the home would stand at the top of the stairway, peering into the darkness of the lower level, trying to muster the courage to descend, but with zero success. There was something about that space under the house that made everyone shudder, or as one 275-pound brick-mason put it “gave him the “heebie jeebies.”
There are times when we find ourselves standing on the threshold of rooms when our heart sinks, we fear danger is looming, or when the darkness seems too unsettling. For some it is the hallway leading to the marriage counselor’s office. It could be the office that we work in as unforgiveness or undealt with wrongs loom. It might even be the living room that every night before was a place of relaxation, but tonight is the place where you are being asked to admit your wrongs. It is definitely experienced in those places we all fear one day that we’ll be, like the oncology department at Mayo, or the funeral home here in town. There are a lot of “dark” rooms that we are called to enter, and the thought of doing so is far more terrifying than that dark basement of that house so many years ago. It is overwhelming to be asked to enter any of those rooms and taking that first step sometimes almost feels impossible.
Doing what is impossible for us is what Christ demonstrated after His baptism when He was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to confront Satan. In that single act our Lord was pointing all the way back to the first day of creation as the word of God penetrated the darkness of the void to bring about light. When the Word Made Flesh, Jesus Christ, walked into the darkness of the wilderness to face our greatest enemy, He was working toward bringing about restoration and reconciliation between God and mankind. The work that Jesus did in the wilderness cannot be overstated. He came to that place, boldly, and strove with the devil for forty days being tempted in every way (Hebrews 4:15), when we could not last a single hour, minute, or fraction of a second. The light that was the light of all mankind (John 1:4-5) descended into the realm of disorder once again, and the power of God’s word was once again demonstrated. But this of course is not the only time Jesus demonstrates His power as the Word Made Flesh by taking on the darkness. There will be a Friday soon when the sun will fail to shine (Luke 23:44). There will be the blackness of a borrowed tomb, the hopeless gloom of a tearful Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday morning. The Word of God would meet them all, confront them each in time, and show that no amount of darkness could overcome Him (John 1:5).
Without Jesus, creepy basements would not be our biggest problem. We would be constantly forced into situations of helplessness, where each experience the reality of our weakness in the face of guilt, and death. However, with Christ, we have the light of God, His Word, to move to rooms like that of marriage counselors, office buildings, and living rooms overshadowed with shame and guilt, as our consciences scream out from our soul, rejoicing that we have forgiveness to revel in with each other. With Christ we have the ability to step through the threshold of the oncologist’s office, and if necessary the funeral home, confident that death no longer haunts us. We are more than conquerors through Christ who gives us strength each day to face the enemies He has already destroyed (Romans 8:36-39). What Jesus began at His baptism, then as He descended into the wilderness to confront Lucifer, and finally stripped him of His power through the cross and empty grave, changes everything for us! It takes all of the moments of darkness in our lives and turns on the lights, ripping through all of the terror, helplessness, and hopelessness we otherwise would experience every day.
The weeks went by as we all worked on that house with the foreboding basement. Finally, the day came when we were finished and one of the contractors brought a new employee to show him the job site. Before we could warn him of the basement, he walked over to the stairwell, flipped on the light, and headed down as he asked what the basement looked like. We all stood there in amazement. Mostly because none of us had ever noticed the light switch. What a difference light makes. We all followed the young man down the stairs to see for the first time the room we all had avoided for weeks. We laughed and made fun of each other for the rest of the afternoon… off the clock of course.
It is a powerful thing when fear can be replaced with laughter. Now many years later, I experience that same thing in much more powerful ways in hospital rooms as families pray and sing over the beds of their loved ones. I see it as families cry but smile at a graveside, knowing they will see their lifelong friend in Glory. I am even given the same privilege when I hear the wonderful words of forgiveness touch a terrorized conscience of a wife as she receives the balm of forgiveness in my office from her husband. Light overcoming darkness… that is what this time of the year is all about. We begin in the wilderness, but we will end in the garden of an empty tomb. May you be moved in your life to flip on this Light of Christ in the rooms you find yourself in, regardless of the situation, that all fear and despair may be removed. To God be all the Glory.
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church 735 NE 1st Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744; flcgr.org; 1-218-999-4101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.