 Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy

This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus cleanses us from all sin. 1 John 1:5-7
Recently, during one of the large thunderstorms that we have had this year, my family and I had the privilege of our power going out. We had heard the weather report earlier that day, so we alerted our children to the possibility of the storm. We got down the candles and flashlights from the hall closet. The lights flickered a few times giving us a false sense of hope that we were going to weather the storm, but then it happened. With all that preplanning the first moments of darkness were just as disorienting and unnerving as if we hadn’t prepared at all. How can it be that such a familiar place, like that of your living room, can become a cavern of mystery in the blink of an eye? I stumbled and fumbled in the dark reaching out for the flashlights we had placed around the house. I tripped over the dogs, ran into the dining room table, and of course, almost fell down the stairs… all while telling the children to stay calm. Now comes the embarrassing part, the lights were only out for about 5 minutes, but a lot can happen emotionally, mentally, and physically in five minutes.
In the Scripture above John is talking about walking in darkness, but I don’t think stumbling through the home during a power outage is what he had in mind. In fact, his idea of walking in darkness can be understood and seen in the moral decay, an eroding sense of truth, and prevailing feeling of fear infects our communities. Every time we find ourselves walking from the light of God and turn to the darkness for truth all we will experience is an unnerving disorientation in our heart, mind and soul. We see crisis pregnancy centers set on fire and spray painted, shootings in churches, schools, and super markets. Every day the swirling panic of social hysteria is spewed from so many podiums, pundits, and politicians. Through the tears of parentless children, spouses of fallen officers, and parents of the slain, the cries for a solution are deafening. Sure, everyone has an idea of how we, as a community, might redeem itself. Some suggest new legislation, others demand stricter judges. The truth of the matter is that all these suggestions are the same old pattern of human history seen as we walk in darkness thinking we’ll find truth and answers where there is neither. I think we can agree that it is startling to watch how fast a place so familiar, like our country, can become a cavern of mystery. Turn off the light, and the stumbling, colliding, and falling commences.
Light is such an important part of our lives. Even just the first rays of sunshine can turn the darkest night into a morning of hope. John in his Gospel describes Jesus. He says of Christ that in Him was life, and the life was the light of men. (John 1:4) What the light of Christ reveals is that we are all broken. Ready at moment’s notice to get lost in the abyss of emotional, physical and spiritual chaos if left to ourselves in the dark. What Christ’s light shows us is even with our predisposition to turn on one another because of envy and hatred, God turns to us in mercy and compassion. Christ is the ultimate “uniter” of the human race. It does not matter what age, race, gender, vocation, or past a person possesses. Christ’s light illuminates our need for us, poor, miserable sinners, to be saved, that He in fact did the saving. Jesus levels the playing field, gives us our bearing, exchanges our panic for peace. His death for all, reminds us that He had to die for all, including me. When we see each other in this world through this lens then, as John says, we will experience fellowship with one another. More than that, as we center ourselves on the truth that Jesus died to forgive our sins and reconcile us to Himself, we will begin to see our neighbor as being redeemed by the blood of God as well. His truth and light alone dispels darkness. I appeal to you in the name of our Lord, walk in His light. Walk in His in the love and peace that comes from knowing Jesus.
This world and our own sinfulness will always be inventing new ways to get us in the dark. There will be lies and evil perpetrated against vulnerable. The arrows of the evil one will continue to be released from the bowstrings of hell. With the Lord as our light, we will see them for what they are. We will be given direction where there is disorientation, confidence in place of confusion, and peace where there is panic. Tears will be wiped away and hope restored. With our fellowship with Christ and one another we are not alone floundering in the darkness, we are secure in this world that still hasn’t learned the lesson that its darkness will not overcome Jesus or the church. The light will come back in full glory! Until then let your light shine. To God be all the glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 NE First Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744) flcgr.org 1-218-999-4101
