In those days John the Baptist came, preaching in the wilderness of Judea 2 and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” ... 7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming to where he was baptizing, he said to them: “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? (Matthew 3:1-2; 7)
So, how’s it coming with all those Christmas Cards? Do you have them all addressed with the personalized well-wishing messages tucked away in them. Deciding what to say can be quite a challenge. Of course, you want to avoid anything that might offend. With that in mind you might even offer a message of “Happy Holidays” instead of the intrusiveness of the “Merry Christmas” greeting. In addition, If you’re like me, you’ll even slip the family picture in the envelope, depicting the perfect family in matching outfits. This is the time of the year, especially as we get closer to Christmas, when we want to blanket ourselves with the feeling of blissfulness and peace. We avoid ruffling any feathers and intentionally causing conflict. With that in mind why don’t we spend some time focusing on a confrontational, argumentative, and downright offensive message from John the Baptist? Now as we are getting ready to sing “Joy to The World” and the lyrics “Peace on earth, good will to all, from heaven’s all gracious King,” let’s reflect on a message that we most certainly wouldn’t write in a greeting card.
“Repent for the Kingdom of God has come near… You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath?” The first statement being for all of God’s people and the second for the religious leaders. What is John the Baptist thinking! Why doesn’t someone stop him? Everything about what he is doing from this portion of text is abrupt. His words, his outfit, and his diet. What’s stranger is that everything he is doing is working! The people come from all over the countryside to hear his words of repentance. His preaching is working because he is speaking truth. After all the well-wishing, with the religious leaders injecting the people with a spiritual neurotoxin to go on with life as business as usual, the people are struck to the core. They know the truth. They know that they are not right. They are not okay with the guilt and shame they feel. They are not okay with the decisions they have made and the way they have lived their life, and they are desperately in need of being made right. As surprising as John’s words are, they are so desperately needed. They are needed then, and they are needed now as we attempt to fool ourselves into going forward in this life as business as usual. This time of the year we try to fool ourselves that the only thing that needs to change in us is the addition of a little more charity, a little more outdoor lighting, and of course, some more singing. When what is needed is a much deeper application of truth. The truth that God’s Kingdom has come, that Jesus our Lord accepts us the way we are but does not approve of what we have done with this life He has given us. We must repent, lest we become a brood of vipers in this world placating our sinful selves. It would be easier to pretend that we need not forgive, deal with abuses we experience, address the dysfunction, pain, and wrongs we have done. But we know the truth. The words of John are for us, “Repent for the Kingdom of God has drawn near.”
What a statement. A statement of warning and promise. Promise seen in the fact that the Kingdom HAS come, not that the Kingdom is merely coming, or might show up. The Kingdom HAS arrived, i.e., conceived by a virgin, born in a manger, raised in Nazareth and about to be experienced in a very tangible way. Jesus brought the Kingdom of Heaven to the lives of sinners, lepers, the blind, deaf and lame. He proclaimed good news to those who were lost, and even raised the dead. But His Kingdom ultimately came as He bled and died on the cross for us all and empty the tomb of all its terror as He rose from the dead Himself. This is not merely a historical event for the ages, but a very personal experience for each of us. Christmas is about remembering that as we wrestle with the truth, all the things we regret or struggle with, He was born into our lives to forgive us and encourage us. Not to leave us in our sin, to go about our life as business as usual. But to disrupt our lives with good news. The Kingdom of God HAS arrived for you!
"
Often, when we are pouring ourselves into writing Christmas cards we like to talk about love, peace, joy and hope. The irony is, that if we do not start with the stark abrasive comments of John the Baptist, we really don’t know what we are talking about. Only after experiencing the Kingdom coming to us, in our brokenness and restoring us to himself, do we experience love. Love only God can show by sending His son to die for us. Only after we hear John’s cry and examine how their truth still stings in our soul can we know peace. Peace not as the world brings but only as the Son can supply as He reconciles us to the Father through His blood. It is in the words heralding from the Jordan that we know joy and hope, that our Lord has claimed us as His own and given us a place in His kingdom despite all our wrongs. In response to all of this, we conclude that this season is not about simply adding a little more charity, outdoor lighting, or singing. It is about what feeds those actions. That our Lord sees us in our sin, moves to us and doesn’t leave us there. Instead, He moves us in this life to live no longer hiding our flaws with a perfectly photoshopped family picture. Demonstrating to the world the depth of the love of God that He comes to all of us, even me. Now, I do not recommend writing “you brood of vipers” in your greeting cards this year. However, I do recommend remembering these words as you send a Christmas message to your loved ones. Have them remind you why we sing “Joy to The World” and the lyrics “Peace on earth, good will to all, from heaven’s all gracious King” this time of the year. To God be all the glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy - Pastor, First Lutheran Church
