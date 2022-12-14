In those days John the Baptist came, preaching in the wilderness of Judea 2 and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” ... 7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming to where he was baptizing, he said to them: “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? (Matthew 3:1-2; 7)

So, how’s it coming with all those Christmas Cards? Do you have them all addressed with the personalized well-wishing messages tucked away in them. Deciding what to say can be quite a challenge. Of course, you want to avoid anything that might offend. With that in mind you might even offer a message of “Happy Holidays” instead of the intrusiveness of the “Merry Christmas” greeting. In addition, If you’re like me, you’ll even slip the family picture in the envelope, depicting the perfect family in matching outfits. This is the time of the year, especially as we get closer to Christmas, when we want to blanket ourselves with the feeling of blissfulness and peace. We avoid ruffling any feathers and intentionally causing conflict. With that in mind why don’t we spend some time focusing on a confrontational, argumentative, and downright offensive message from John the Baptist? Now as we are getting ready to sing “Joy to The World” and the lyrics “Peace on earth, good will to all, from heaven’s all gracious King,” let’s reflect on a message that we most certainly wouldn’t write in a greeting card.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments