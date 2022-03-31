 Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy

ESV Matthew 21:9 And the crowds that went before him and that followed him were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!”
Crowds can be dangerous. They can be unpredictable, and amazingly easy to influence with just a little anxiety and fear. Remember what happened in the wilderness, at the base of Mount Sinai, when the crowds were nervous about how long Moses was taking to come back? Remember how they convinced Aaron to take all the gold they had brought from Egypt to make a calf so they would have something to worship? They had just walked across the Red Sea on dry ground for crying out loud! In that light, we shouldn’t be too surprised how the shouts of Palm Sunday with the Triumphant Entry turn to the shouts of murder and death in less than six days with the words “crucify him”. Crowds have power. This is why the Pharisees feared them when they followed Jesus, and why Pilate ultimately gave in to their demands.
From a young age on the playground, in the halls of middle school to the football bleachers at high school we want to be associated with the right group. Perhaps you were not in the popular one, the athletic group, or the band. Perhaps your group was somewhere in between or even outside of the norm. But groups and crowds have always been a part of our lives. It even carried with us into adulthood in terms of where we work, who we socialize with, and even might travel with. We of course do it pronouncedly through our political association, who or what we vote for, and which commentators we watch on the television. Too often we allow these crowds of people to determine our identity, shape our response to social issues, and even influence the words that come out of our mouths.
What crowds have shaped your life? Has your voice, once used to shout the Hosannas of Palm Sunday, been swayed by the world to condemn your neighbor, hurt your spouse, and separate you from the friends you once held dear? If you’re anything like me, you can point to any number of times the crowd you found yourself in altered your voice and behavior by influencing you and your choices (Proverbs 13:20; Romans 12: 2, 16:17; 1 Corinthians 15:33). Sure, we aren’t the people who yelled “crucify him” on that tearful Friday, but we do as much with our actions, our resentment, our snap judgments, and our self-preservation in the eyes of the world. We demand His death with our words and actions, and we do it easily without thought every day.
Crowds are dangerous, but they can also be a gift from God. Remember Exodus 17 when the nomadic tribe of Amalek came and attacked the people of Israel? Remember how Moses was instructed to raise up his staff, and when he did the people of Israel would prevail in the battle? It was in that battle that Moses was so tired he couldn’t hold up his hands anymore, so Aaron and Hur stood by his side and held his hand up for him. They even got a rock for him to sit on and rest as they held his arms. They did this until the sun went down. Crowds, even if they are made up of just two or three individuals, can be the greatest blessing. They can speak to us words of encouragement (1 Thessalonians 5:11), pronounce our forgiveness when we desperately need it (2 Samuel 12:1-13), and even remind us of God’s presence among us. Remember, when two or three are gathered in His name, there He is among them (Matthew 18:20).
Among the crowds of God’s people, we are given the gift of confessing how we have often failed and attempted to run with the crowds of the world. We are given the gift of contemplating how we have demanded the death of our Lord in our sin. Yet our Lord in His mercy has paid the penalty of our sin and brought us into the company of His Kingdom where an unshakable eternal identity is given. As we wrap up the season of Lent and begin the season of standing in the rays of Easter Victory, let us remember the significance a crowd can make in our lives. Let us take inventory about what is influencing our heart and mind. How we have fallen into the trap of defining ourselves by the categories of this world seen in political affiliations, social groups, and even our chosen careers. Let us intentionally focus on Palm Sunday and on Easter morning, rooting ourselves in the shouts of Hosanna and especially the comfort spoken to the crowd gathered at the empty tomb, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” (Luke 24:5). May we regain our primary identity as being citizens of Heaven (Philippians 3:20), holding each other up in the sure confidence that comes from knowing that our Lord lives! To God be all the glory!
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 NE 1St Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744) flcgr.org 1-218-999-4101
