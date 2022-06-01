 Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy

And we urge you, brothers, admonish the idle, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, be patient with them all. 15 See that no one repays anyone evil for evil, but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone. (1 Thessalonians 5:14-15 ESV)
Over and over again it is said that the number one issue facing Americans right now is inflation. I disagree. Yes, the rising cost of pretty much everything from gasoline to bread is increasingly on the rise. It is unpleasant, it is forcing families to make tough decisions, and it is putting tremendous pressure on those living on fixed incomes. More than that, no matter who you are, you are touched by it. It being universal in nature, virtually unavoidable, and persistent is why I think it gives the impression that it is the most significant issue facing our culture. We are reminded of its existence every time we go to a restaurant, buy medication, or pay our electricity bill. Imagine if there was something in this life that forced us, at every turn, to see the tears shed every day in family court, or the infant of drug addicted parents crying in hunger laying in soiled garments. What if we couldn’t just pretend that the person in our extended family, or the child that sits next to ours on the bus, or that young man holding a sign on the corner wasn’t really there. What if, just as we are forced to go to the gas pump, we were forced to pull over, and confront the issues our neighbors faced? What if we saw everyone’s pain as everyone’s pain and that it bothered us as much as $5 gas?
Can you imagine a community where we bear each other’s burdens, and not just the burdens that impact us personally (Galatians 6:2)? If that were the case, what would we list as the greatest issues facing us as a people today? Would it be the drug epidemic that continues to claim more and more lives? Would we list our children’s mental health as a top concern seeing how they have struggled over the last three years? If we took a step back from the fray to stare at the increasing divide in our society, where hatred and condemnation are flung across political aisles, would we see it as the huge issue it truly is? Would we see the anger and resentment in our communities as the biggest issue? For me, I would list how we have lost sight of the most basic reality, that the people around us are people; people with families, feelings, needs, pains, and value… immeasurable value. After all, it wasn’t with gold or silver that Christ redeemed their soul, but with His holy, innocent, precious blood (1 Peter 1:18-19).
Woven throughout this article are stark rhetorical questions which ought to cut us all to our core, and expose what is too often lacking, at least in my heart. The truth is, as we examine ourselves, and list the issues that we face relationally in our communities across this world, there is no simple answer. The answer isn’t solely found in more legislation, supreme court rulings, or protests. The answer is only found in a transformation of the heart and mind within the individuals of a community. A transformation that runs countercultural. It is represented in the words, “Help the weak… be patient… don’t repay with evil… seek to do good.” Over and over again in scripture we encounter our calling to rise above the chaos of this world and love with an understanding, compassionate, heart. Romans 12:15 tells us to rejoice with those that rejoice, and weep with those who weep. Ephesians 4:12 reminds us that we are to be kind to one another, tenderhearted, and forgiving as Christ forgave us. Peter instructs us to be united, be sympathetic, love one another, possess a compassionate soft heart, and be humble (1Peter 3:8). These are but a few times scripture reminds us that we are to love one another with an intentional love demonstrated first by how Christ sought us out and reconciled himself to us through His selfless sacrifice (John 13:34, 2 Corinthians 5:14-21). Some of the voices in the world might say that inflation might be the greatest issue facing us at this point in time. But we know better. The greatest issue is our heart, it always has been. Inflation is simply a convenient distraction from facing the mirror. At least it is for me.
This is the time of the year where we get outside and clean up around the house from the winter months. It is the time of the year where we try to make time to do all of that spring cleaning, both inside and out. Can we at least be as diligent with our souls as well? Let’s take out the clutter. Wash the windows of our heart, and dust off the empathy we are to embody in this world toward one another. Not simply because it is the nice thing to do. But because when we look into the mirror we see, yes a selfish sinner, but also a blood-bought child of God that has the privilege of showing others how God in Christ chose them as His child before the foundation of the world was set. More than that, that He would stop at nothing to call them His child as He looked down and saw their universal, unavoidable, and persistent helpless state, and demonstrated compassion by rescuing them. He did this by moving toward them, and bearing their burdens! Lean on Christ, run to Him and His word which is living and active. He will restore your soul, live in and through you as He alone supplies relief from the REAL greatest issue facing not only Americans but all of humanity in this time and place. To Him be all the glory!
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 NE First Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744) flcgr.org 1-218-999-4101
