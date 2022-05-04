 Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9b ESV)
I hold onto the memories as tight as possible. The memories of holding my children the day they were born and the days that followed as they opened their eyes and looked into mine. One of the greatest gifts, and humbling moments of Fatherhood is the look your child gives you when they see you as a protector. From the moment you hear their first cries to when those little hands wrap around your leg, when their face sheepishly peers around your knee, or all the times they use you as a human shield, all those moments are some of the most precious experiences. It’s quite a strange reality, that some of the most tender moments of Fatherhood come when our children are experiencing fear. Think about the time they crawled into your arms after a bad dream or clung to you as you walk into the kindergarten class for the first day of school. In no way am I saying that my children’s fear is a good thing. Quite the contrary. It was what they did with their fear that made it a precious memory.
As a parent, your child’s fear itself can bring some of the most trying days. Days that break your heart. Like when those hands let go of you in that kindergarten classroom and their fear overwhelms them. You see their pain and their tears, and are asked to walk out the door. Or when you hear those same tears several years later when your child calls you to discuss the fear of failure, job loss, or divorce. At times, as a parent, you feel powerless in the face of their fear because you are not by their side to protect them as you once were. That helplessness of not being able to protect them is what gives way to our fear for our children as they approach life’s changes. We know how challenging and unpredictable change can often be. We’ve learned how those transitions in life can seem so terrifying.
As we approach this time of the year so many of those life changing transitions take place. Think of the high school and college students that are staring at a threshold of change in their lives. Couples everywhere are wrapping up final arrangements as they turn the page of the calendar getting closer to their spring or summer wedding date. Others may be looking at the birth of a child, a move across the country, new employment positions, or even launching into their retirement. In these days of transition well-wishers and greeting cards alike will offer consolation to the anxieties and fears that may be present. The trepidations of change are confronted with placations such as, “it will be okay,” “it will all work out,” and of course, “don’t worry.” These words seem hollow! How are we to be assured it “will be okay?” How are we supposed to stop worrying? What real assurances do we have? Too many times we are offered words of comfort that only reveal how nothing in this life is guaranteed.
Or, is there something that is sure, definite, and trustworthy? The words above from Scripture come to Joshua in the midst of huge life changes. He had a big move laid out in front of him, a new career, and the pressures of “graduating” from apprentice to leader. Every step that he was about to make was going to be made on new ground, overshadowed by a paralyzing sense of the unknown. He must have wondered late into the night, if he was going to experience the mutinies that Moses did. He had to fear the sword of his enemies. Were hunger, thirst and want in his future? Whatever it was that bothered him the most about the changes that lay ahead of him, it obviously was crippling. God saw that he needed assurance, and more than that… protection from despair. “Do not be frightened or dismayed…” words that come from the Creator of Heaven and Earth to His child, not as empty hollow words but supported by a promise for resolute action. God could, and did, promise Joshua what we could never promise our children. He promised to be by his side every moment, every circumstance, in every trial or victory. The LORD that brought Israel out of Egypt was at his side. So Joshua was free to be strong and courageous because God was protecting him. Notice that God does not promise that Joshua wasn’t going to experience any of the sources of his fear. No, God promises to be with Joshua in the midst of his experiences.
Joshua teaches us a lot about how we live our lives. The lesson he teaches starts with the meaning of his given name. Joshua literally means “Yahweh saves”. It is the root of the word for Hosanna and is translated in Greek as Jesus. Joshua teaches us why we can be confident that our Lord saves us in the midst of our trials and walks through the tears of this life right alongside of us, at times carrying us. Joshua reminds us that this relationship we have with God is not because there’s something good in us, but because God, Yahweh, alone saves us poor helpless people out of His loving mercy for His children. Love seen and the experience of Him sending His son Jesus Christ to graft us into His family through His Blood on the cross, won us reconciliation with God. Because of that, we are able to be His children, looking up to Him, crying out “Abba/ Daddy/ Pappa.”
Regardless of the trials, transitions, or changes we face, we have this confidence that our Lord travels with us. Come pain, diseases, disappointments, or worldly defeat, we have a Father that will never let us go. More than that, He will use those moments in our life to draw us closer to Him, like a child clinging to their father’s knee knowing their human shield will preserve and protect them. This truth and reality is what we all have, and what we have all been given to share with our children. There will be times we will not be able to be there to protect, defend, or strengthen our children. But they have a Father in Heaven that can and will preserve them in-spite and in the midst of their trials. From the moment of our conception, birth, venturing into kindergarten, even into retirement and beyond, He will be by their side. They have a Father who will not even fail to protect them in their final transition from this life into death. Even then, they and we have the gift of speaking the words from the cross “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” Remember, it is not fear that makes moments in this life joyfully memorable, it is what we do with that fear as children, God’s children. Turn to the one who says be strong and courageous… I am with you.” To Yahweh our God be all the glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 NE First Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744) flcgr.org 1-218-999-4101
