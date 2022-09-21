Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, “I believe; help my unbelief!” Mark 9:24

Can you imagine year after year going to the Mayo clinic with your son only to be sent to another specialist. From birth taking your child to one physician after another. How many years would have to pass before you started questioning everything. When would you start questioning the use of modern medicine or the knowledge of the doctors? How many near death midnight ER visits would it take before you even started questioning the existence of God who supposedly is supposed to be keeping watch over your child? This is precisely the context of the words from the desperate father in the verse above. Leading up to this plea, the man asks Jesus “If you can do anything, have compassion on us!”  Jesus responds, “If you can!” expressing the absurdity of the request. But was it absurd? After everything the father had been through, from our perspective the word “if” seems more than a reasonable way to approach Jesus.  

