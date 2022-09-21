Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, “I believe; help my unbelief!” Mark 9:24
Can you imagine year after year going to the Mayo clinic with your son only to be sent to another specialist. From birth taking your child to one physician after another. How many years would have to pass before you started questioning everything. When would you start questioning the use of modern medicine or the knowledge of the doctors? How many near death midnight ER visits would it take before you even started questioning the existence of God who supposedly is supposed to be keeping watch over your child? This is precisely the context of the words from the desperate father in the verse above. Leading up to this plea, the man asks Jesus “If you can do anything, have compassion on us!” Jesus responds, “If you can!” expressing the absurdity of the request. But was it absurd? After everything the father had been through, from our perspective the word “if” seems more than a reasonable way to approach Jesus.
The circumstances of life, coupled with the various phases of life, bring unique challenges and at times debilitating fatigue toward relationships, and other aspects of our life we never thought would suffer loss. One of those things is faith. Is it unreasonable for us to question our faith? Is it unreasonable for us to at times throw stones at God rather than offer up our prayers? How much must be thrown your way before you start questioning your moorings, and if they’ll hold through the storms of this life. What is the breaking point? I am sorry, that is a misleading question because we don’t have breaking points, because we’re already broken. The words above do not seem unreasonable from the father’s cries because he’s broken as well. Broken by the effects of this imperfect life; broken by the disappointments, dead ends, and detours. Then fear sets in and doubt permeates our thoughts. We might fear if we’ve placed our hope in the wrong place. We hear the voices of the world mocking the faith and we question if we should listen to them.
Many of us, at various times, find ourselves on the road of life, standing at the intersection of faith and unbelief. Remembering we are not alone at that moment makes all the difference. You might find yourself there for any number of reasons, but how you got there is not as important as who is there with you when the dust settles. Jesus is there by your side for the times of fear and doubt in your life. He knows what it is like to be tempted to walk away from being faithful, he experienced it firsthand from Satan himself in the wilderness. But with each temptation, Jesus ran to the Word of God for truth, safety, and peace in the presence of despair. Then, after the temptations were finished, Jesus Himself needed to be strengthened by ministering angels to continue. If Jesus needed to be strengthened by messengers, we should not be surprised when we do as well. We need God’s Word and truth to come to us in our struggle, we need people in our life to encourage us, and remind us of God’s faithfulness as we struggle with our faithfulness.
The father in question from above was fortunate to have none other than Jesus standing with him. What a lucky guy! Wait… luck had nothing to do with it. Jesus intended on being there. He intentionally walked His road to Jerusalem to lay His life down for His people. More than that, He intentionally entered the homes and lives of those He met on the way. Just as Jesus was intentional with this doubting father that day, He is intentional with you. He stands right beside you, first coming to you in His word and in your Baptism. He stands by you faithful and true, unchanged, just as He has every day of your life.
But what will you do next? Think about this for a second. Jesus didn’t heal the son of the man and then say, “now believe in me.” When God came to Abram, He didn’t show Abram the promised land first and then says “believe.” Faith is not trusting in the things that we already have, but assurance of the things yet unseen. This goes for the health of ourselves and those we love. It concerns our home in the Kingdom of heaven, and the merciful abiding presence of God in our lives until that day comes. The struggle of the Christian isn’t about appearing perfect in this life. The burden of being a Christian in this life is not about being free from struggle. It is about living the spiritual tug-a-war represented with the words, “Lord I believe, help my disbelief.”
The amazing thing about all of this story with Jesus and with us is where we are drawn in times of tension. The father looks to Christ for help in his weakness. Where will we look? Many of us turn to things that cannot help us in the struggles of life, and in the moments of spiritual doubt. Yet our Lord is begging us, “Come unto me you are burden and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” May the Spirit of the Living God, move into all our hearts, that we may be so blessed to utter the words to our Lord, “Lord I believe, help my disbelief.” To God be all the glory.
