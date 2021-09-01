As a City Councilor I have very little to do with vaccine and mask mandates but I do want to let you know where I stand as a community leader on these issues.
There are many laws and regulations society uses to protect citizens and public health. Examples include speed limits, stop signs, and vaccines required for students to attend public schools (e.g. measles, smallpox, etc.). I was an early beneficiary of the first polio vaccine that saved countless lives and led to the almost total elimination of this terrible disease in the United States.
I have had two children die of cancer. During their treatment their immune systems were compromised to the point that any illness had the potential to be life threatening. I understand just how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable .
If I travel I fully expect to be required to be masked and fully vaccinated (or regularity tested) in order to protect others if not myself.
So, even though as a City Councilor I most certainly will not be called on to vote on this issue, you can be sure as a public leader I would stand on the side of protecting the public health.
Rick Blake
Grand Rapids
