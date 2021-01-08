A recent letter to the editor raised questions about the potential environmental effects of the materials used in the solar+battery-storage project that will be constructed in Grand Rapids later this year. As a member of the Itasca Clean Energy Team, I’ve spent the past 5 years learning about the ins and outs of solar power, and want to share my perspective.
First, I want to make clear that there will be no tax dollars spent to build or operate our local solar+storage system. It is 100% financed by private investors and will be built by an experienced solar developer under contract with Minnesota Power. MP will sell the solar power produced by the system to Grand Rapids Public Utilities at the same price that they paid for it. GRPU has backed this project because in the long run it will yield cost savings for them and their customers.
The anticipated lifespan of modern solar panels is 25 to 30 years. Panels do become slightly less efficient over time, losing about 0.5% per year. So a 30-year-old panel would still produce electricity, but about 15% less than a new panel. The project’s lithium-ion storage batteries have a life span of about 10 years. End-of-life recycling of both the solar panels and the batteries is practical, and is clearly the best option for the environment. There are companies across the US that offer these recycling services. Many manufacturers who are members of the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) already operate take-back and recycling programs for their products.
The European Union requires solar panel producers to accept and recycle worn out panels, and similar laws are in the works in some other parts of the world, including Japan and India. Currently in the US only the State of Washington requires solar panel recycling, but agencies in other states, including Minnesota, are working on this issue. As solar panels and batteries age out of their useful service life, the need for common sense disposal regulations and the market for efficient recycling are sure to grow. The ultimate goal is sustainability, what some call a circular economy.
Fossil fuels, in contrast, cannot be recycled. They are designed to be burned, which produces the greenhouse gasses that are destabilizing our climate. And, the global environmental footprint of fossil fuel extraction, processing, and transportation is enormous. It is obvious to me that renewable energy offers the best path forward for us, and for our children and grandchildren.
Bill Schnell
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.