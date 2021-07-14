I drove to work Monday morning reflecting on recent events in Minnesota that impact policing. They should be of concern to us all. Nobody is immune from the results and nobody should be above the law.
I was amazed at the claim made by State Representative John Thompson. A Saint Paul Police Sergeant stopped him last week for not displaying a front license plate on his car. Apparently, he believes that the Minnesota law requiring two license plates does not apply to him. He must feel the same way about a valid Minnesota driver’s license as his driving privileges were suspended in Minnesota. He did provide the sergeant with a Wisconsin driver’s license but that does not allow him to drive with a suspended status in Minnesota. He belongs to the legislative body that made these laws and announced to all that the only reason he was stopped is that the police sergeant is a racist.
Maybe we should not be surprised. After all, he introduced legislation in the last session that would have removed the statute of limitations for suing a police officer. For every other person and occupation, the statute of limitations would still apply but would not for police officers. There are those that are determined to have two separate legal systems, one for citizens and one for police officers. I guess police officers are not citizens. Can you imagine being sued long after you have retired from your occupation for something that allegedly happened decades before? Fortunately, his bill did not pass.
Large groups of “street racers” are now moving from Minneapolis into the surrounding suburbs. These are not fun-loving automobile enthusiasts. They are armed thugs who have no respect for the police or anyone else. I was speaking with a sergeant from one of these departments yesterday who told me that a group of three hundred appeared in a parking lot in his suburban city on Saturday night. They taunted the police, cursed them, threw bottles at them and drove recklessly. “What could we do?” he lamented. “We were vastly outnumbered and these people are armed.” I really do wonder how proactive police officers are going to be if they do not have the personnel resources they need and do not feel supported by public officials.
The most disturbing, though, was the security video from a gas station showing the high-speed pursuit of an armed robber through a Minneapolis intersection. The pursuing officer’s squad car broadsided an innocent motorist’s car that was travelling through the intersection, killing the driver. The speed of both vehicles, the robber’s and officer’s, was shocking. It doesn’t make any difference whether the traffic light was green or red. Police officers are taught not to enter intersections at these speeds, period. In fact Minnesota Statute 169.17 makes this clear, “This provision does not relieve the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of persons using the street, nor does it protect the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle from the consequences of a reckless disregard for the safety of others.” I think one of the residents interviewed by a local television reporter stated it well, “This is our neighborhood. We live here. This is not a freeway.” He is right.
