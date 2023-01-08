Happy new year! We have officially entered 2023 and I am wondering if anyone else feels like 2020 was just a few months ago? The fact that we are at the beginning of another new year feels significant and I am working to embrace that feeling. 

Let’s be honest, the last few years have been difficult in many ways. At the same time, the past few years have also had great moments. I think that is a lesson I’ve had to learn as I get older—that good and bad things can be happening at the same time. Learning how to get through the tough times and embrace the great times when they do come around is important, although it can be easier said than done.

