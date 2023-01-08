Happy new year! We have officially entered 2023 and I am wondering if anyone else feels like 2020 was just a few months ago? The fact that we are at the beginning of another new year feels significant and I am working to embrace that feeling.
Let’s be honest, the last few years have been difficult in many ways. At the same time, the past few years have also had great moments. I think that is a lesson I’ve had to learn as I get older—that good and bad things can be happening at the same time. Learning how to get through the tough times and embrace the great times when they do come around is important, although it can be easier said than done.
As many people do, I want to set some kind of new year’s resolution for 2023. There are many ways to approach a new year now. Some people like to set resolutions, others prefer intentions, and some choose a word of the year. There is discourse about how setting intentions can be better than setting a resolution. Research has shown that many people are not able to keep their resolutions much past January. Some have suggested setting an intention for the year, which may feel like a gentler approach and harder to fail at.
"
The definition of resolution is, “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” While the definition of intention is, “a thing intended; an aim or plan.” Sounds similar right? Synonyms for resolution include intention, decision, aspiration, purpose, plan, commitment, pledge, or promise. What I’m trying to say here is that I don’t think it’s whether or not we say we are making a new year’s resolution or intention or promise or plan or [insert synonym of resolution.] But rather, it’s what our actual aim is when setting these goals.
Are we setting unattainable goals that we are doomed to fail at, such as never going to the gym to resolving to go 6 days a week? Or saying we will save more money by cutting out all unnecessary expenses, even though going out for dinner maybe once a week might be a small way to bring joy into our lives? Or perhaps we say we will spend less time on social media and try to delete all of the apps in January, but not find other things to replace that time we typically spend scrolling?
My point is, the word you choose doesn’t really matter. You can still set a new year’s resolution and achieve it. You can set a new year’s intention and not reach it. Our main focus should be on choosing goals that are aspirational and making plans to achieve them in ways that are sustainable.
For some, goals might be measurable and easy to track. For others, having a gentler and more flexible approach might feel better. You know yourself best and I hope you are able to approach this year with enthusiasm and hope for all the good things to come. Although I know 2023 will have both good and bad moments, easy and hard lessons, I have this gut feeling that this is going to be a great year. I am looking forward to seeing what it brings.
My favorite way to approach the new year is to make a vision board. I enjoy searching for photos that inspire me and represent the way I want my new year to look. I chose multiple words or things that I want to have more of and will work to incorporate into my life in these next 12 months. The words I chose this year are yoga, running, reading, piano, photography, connection, creativity, and confidence.
Not all of these are measurable and I try not to be too strict. I would like to attend at least one yoga class a week. I would like to run a 5K at some point this year. Overall I want to spend more time with my photography and get back to playing the piano. I have set a reading goal of 52 books this year, or about one per week. And overall, I want to prioritize creative activities, connect more with the people in my life and work to boost my confidence.
If you also want to make a vision board, I suggest using Pinterest to find aesthetic photos and then use Canva to create the board. You can type in “vision board” and many templates will come up on Canva for you to use. Set it as your computer background or phone lock screen for a reminder of all the resolutions/intentions/goals/ or whatever you like to call them. You can do whatever you set your mind to. Welcome to 2023!
