Thank you for the feature "The start of a lifetime in art" (March 1, 2023 edition). With state high school hockey tournaments a major focus at this time of year, some of your readers may be interested to know that I had also worked on the design the original version of the slanted "GR" logo as part of the Grand Rapids, Minnesota area Graphic Designers-In-Residence program, 1974-1976. The logo is featured on jerseys on the cover of your "Hockey Journal" section, (January 11, 2023), and, see my "Designing the GR Hockey Logo" (March 19, 2017, Vol. 122, No. 23, p. 5A). I also wanted to mention that attending MCAD for my first two years of college provided an excellent career foundation and that I had received my undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota (1973) where I had also received my Master of Arts degree i(1990). I hope that sometime during mid-to-late 2024 the Herald-Review will publish a feature about the two-person Grand Rapids, Minnesota area Graphic Designers-In-Residence program, 1974-1976, commemorating its 50th anniversary. Examples of design created during that time could also be shown in the feature since I want to emphasize that the program was about making design as well as teaching design.
Patrick Michael Redmond, M.A.
"
Former graphic designer-in-residence and Grand Rapids resident (1974-1976)
