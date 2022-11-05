In a 2020 survey of the residents of Bigfork a whopping 77% identified public safety as the most important issue affecting our community. But here we are in northern Itasca Co. with a hospital, a public school, and a town of 440 people and no public law enforcement within a reasonable distance to respond with adequate resources to a crisis such as took place in Uvalde, Texas.
The City of Bigfork recently received a windfall of over $340,000 under Biden’s ARP (American Rescue Plan). Despite the public survey, not a nickel of this money addressed this most important issue. Moreover, ignoring public requests, there never was a proactive effort to hold a public forum or seek public input as to how this money should be spent.
So here we are with precious and vulnerable assets, most cherished our children, a school, and a hospital, all relying on the now clearly debunked view that “it can’t happen here”.
Quite sadly, I live with it today, I used to lived in a rural community where it did happen very close to me and my family. I raised the flag on a known juvenile threat, on a school bus and in the school with a gun; but I failed to raise it high enough and a woman was killed three weeks later. To this day, I wish I’d yelled louder.
Now in 2022, in an even more insane world, I don’t know why we are not adequately addressing this problem in Bigfork and the surrounding area. We sorely need local law enforcement. We need to protect our children. We need to protect our schools. We need to provide a safe place where our citizens can receive health care. And, we need to feel safe in our homes.
Please join me in demanding that our public leaders face up to this problem and take strong and immediate action. Ask them—the City, the School District, the Hospital, the County, and our State Representatives, to work together, find a solution and fund the resources that protect our very most precious asset ... OUR CHILDREN.
Not doing so will expose us, our kids, and our community to a potentially devastating impact and an irreparable reputation that will be a cloud over us all for generations.
