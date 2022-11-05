In a 2020 survey of the residents of Bigfork a whopping 77% identified public safety as the most important issue affecting our community. But here we are in northern Itasca Co. with a hospital, a public school, and a town of 440 people and no public law enforcement within a reasonable distance to respond with adequate resources to a crisis such as took place in Uvalde, Texas.

The City of Bigfork recently received a windfall of over $340,000 under Biden’s ARP (American Rescue Plan). Despite the public survey, not a nickel of this money addressed this most important issue. Moreover, ignoring public requests, there never was a proactive effort to hold a public forum or seek public input as to how this money should be spent.

