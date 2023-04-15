Our county and country are at an inflection point; gun rights, freedom of speech, women’s reproductive rights and applying rule of law to everyone equally, appears to be tearing us apart. I like to hunt, I love free civil speech, I believe no one is above the law and I realize that only women can conceive a child, so her womb is hers to control. When you make moves against the majority you will lose in time, this appears to be what the Republicans are doing.

Guns and sexual orientation are somewhat heated, but mostly protected by constitutional law, so other than an irritant to one side or the other, most people would prefer to leave these issues alone. But, when a woman’s right to an abortion (control of her reproductive system) is threatened or when we turn a blind eye to illegal activity (such as Trump’s illegal tax filings and possibly Hunter Biden’s activities), we cheapen our democratic republic, the rule of settled law and give greater standing to the well connected.

