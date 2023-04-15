Our county and country are at an inflection point; gun rights, freedom of speech, women’s reproductive rights and applying rule of law to everyone equally, appears to be tearing us apart. I like to hunt, I love free civil speech, I believe no one is above the law and I realize that only women can conceive a child, so her womb is hers to control. When you make moves against the majority you will lose in time, this appears to be what the Republicans are doing.
Guns and sexual orientation are somewhat heated, but mostly protected by constitutional law, so other than an irritant to one side or the other, most people would prefer to leave these issues alone. But, when a woman’s right to an abortion (control of her reproductive system) is threatened or when we turn a blind eye to illegal activity (such as Trump’s illegal tax filings and possibly Hunter Biden’s activities), we cheapen our democratic republic, the rule of settled law and give greater standing to the well connected.
I believe the Republicans have lost the popular vote in 5 of the last 7 presidential elections and this will continue if they don’t start to present a better product/platform to the electorate. Older people will be expiring, and a younger, more open and diverse population will become the majority of voters. Government is supposed to be “of, for and by the people,” not just the special interest of the rich or well connected.
Cutting social security, Medicare and Medicaid aren’t the answers either. IF the Republican Party truly wants to be conservative, then balance the budget, disclose to the public how you believe this can be done. You can’t just cut spending and get there. This is a great sound bite and red meat to the base, but ultimately fool’s gold and a lie. We currently spend 29% more than we take in with federal taxes. Cutting social programs would hurt the elderly the most and thus alienate the Republican’s largest voting block. Trickle-down economics doesn’t and hasn’t worked for a vast majority of Americans. It has widened the wealth gap, lead to exploding deficits for the last 40+ years and exposed the Republican Party for what it serves, Wealth and Corporate Greed.
I’ve said it before. I’m conservative personally, but the Republican Party has alienated me and many other conservatives that think like I do. Worse than this, they are turning their backs on the youth in our country. They are woefully out of touch politically on positions that Millennials and Gen Z hold near and dear. I see many more national election losses if we don’t start to represent and defend the paramount in decision making of our leaders. One last point: Trump doesn’t help the cause either, both he and reproductive rights will bury the party’s chances.
